Stephen Townsend is researcher and lecturer of critical sociocultural issues in sport at the University of Queensland School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences. He holds a PhD in sport history from the University of Queensland. His current research examines sociocultural aspects of sports concussion, with a particular focus on understanding how Australians construct and communicate knowledge about sporting brain injuries. He has previously written about racial issues in sport, protest and the civil rights era in the USA, and constructions of athlete identity in the media.



2023–present Research fellow, University of Queensland

2023–present Lecturer, University of Queensland

2021–2023 Senior Research Officer, University of Queensland 2019–2021 Associate Lecturer, University of Queensland

2019 University of Queensland, Doctor of Philosophy



2023 “Peter John Lacey.”, Australian Dictionary of Biography

2023 The golden ratio in baseball: the influence of historical eras on winning percentages in Major League Baseball.', Frontiers in Sports and Active Living

2022 'Not everything that can be counted counts, and not everything that counts can be counted': searching for the value of metrics and altmetrics in sociology of sport journals', International Review for the Sociology of Sport

2021 '“Tragedy of the Punch Drunk”: Reading Concussion in Australian Sporting Newspapers, 1803 – 1954', Frontiers in Sport and Active Living

2021 The Playmakers: The History of Basketball Queensland, Basketball Queensland

2019 'Clay vs. Ali: Distant Reading, Methodology, and Sport History.', Journal of Sport History

2018 '“Where Cassius Clay Ends, Muhammad Ali Begins”: Sportspeople, Political Activism, and Methodology.', The International Journal of the History of Sport

2018 'Remembering the Rejection of Muhammad Ali: Identity, Civil Rights and Social Memory.', Sport in History

2017 'From“Pitifully Ignorant” to the“People's Champion”: Shifting Perceptions of Muhammad Ali in the Louisville Defender, 1964–1971.', Register of the Kentucky Historical Society

2015 'A Bird's-eye View of the Past: Digital History, Distant Reading and Sport History.', The International Journal of the History of Sport 2013 'Wicked Wikipedia? Communities of Practice, the Production of Knowledge and Australian Sport History.', The International Journal of the History of Sport

2018 History of Basketball Queensland Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Basketball Queensland and The University of Queensland



North American Society for Sport History Australian Society for Sports History

Historical Studies (2103)

