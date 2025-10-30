Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's Old Romantic Videos With Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Go Viral-(VIDEO)

Daily drama, fighting, and disputes in Bigg Boss 19 are rising. Although friendships and alliances change daily, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's relationship remains prominent.

The turmoil, fighting, and disputes within the Bigg Boss 19 house continue to escalate by the day. While friendships and alliances change regularly, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's relationship remains the centre of attention. While the two maintain they are "just good friends," fans, including Bigg Boss 19 housemates, can't resist shipping them together, given their growing closeness despite their almost 13-year age difference.

Despite this, Bajaj's personal life continues to make headlines outside the Salman Khan-hosted BB19 home. Despite his several attempts to avoid discussing his married life and divorce on national television, the internet is buzzing with rumours about his split from wife Akanksha Jindal, and how his childhood sweethearts-turned-married-couple love tale ended in divorce. An old video of the ex-couple sharing a passionate moment has surfaced online.

A few weeks ago, things heated up with a blame game when Abhishek's ex-wife Akanksha accused him of being unfaithful throughout their marriage, even claiming that he had been associated with numerous other women while still married to her. Since Abhishek is currently in the Bigg Boss 19 house, his team issued a statement on his behalf, denying Akanksha's charges and calling her a "fame digger."

During the public blame game, we obtained one of Abhishek and Akanksha's flashback videos. The ancient video showed the couple enjoying a passionate dance from their marital days.

Ex-couple Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal's retro romance video has received a lot of attention online. Sharing the clip on Twitter, the user captioned it, "#AshnoorKaur kahi yeh dekhke sadme me na chali jayey......... #AbhisekhBajaj Romantic Moment With His Ex-wife #BiggBoss19 #BB19 #Abhinoor".

Reacting to the video, one of the users joked, "Ye episode telecast on WKV..maja aa jayega". Meanwhile, another user replied, "Ashnoor and Abhishek are just friends..but Ashnoor is jealous all the time if someone talks to Abhishek". "@ashnoorkaur03 nibbi ye dekh k pagal hojaigi," one of the comments read.

Rumours regarding Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, entering the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard participant make headlines on occasion.

During a recent interview with TellyMasala, Akanksha Jindal put a stop to the speculations surrounding her wildcard admission into Bigg Boss 19. She made it plain that she has no plans to participate in the program due of her former relationship with Abhishek Bajaj. According to India Forums, the actress stated that she would only prefer to enter the reality realm on her own terms, not as "someone's ex." According to Telly Masala, Akanksha firmly asserted, "I'm not entering the Bigg Boss 19 house," despite the excitement around her being the third wildcard participant.