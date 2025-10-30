It Took 41 Years To Give Bharat Ratna To Sardar Patel: HM Shah Slams Congress

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of failing to accord due recognition to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of India's unity. Union Minister Shah said it took 41 years after Patel's death for the Congress government to honour him with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Union Minister Shah said,“After Sardar Patel's death, the Congress tried to erase his legacy. It took 41 years to give him the Bharat Ratna. But it was Prime Minister Modi who gave him the respect he truly deserved by building the Statue of Unity.”

The Home Minister added,“I have come here to inform you about the 150th anniversary celebrations of Sardar Patel in Kevadia. We all know that Sardar Patel played a pivotal role in uniting India after Independence and in the formation of Ek Bharat. Tomorrow marks his 150th birth anniversary, and since 2014, PM Modi has visited Kevadia every year to pay tributes to him.”

Highlighting the significance of this year's celebrations, HM Shah announced that the Home Ministry has decided to hold a grand parade every year on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

“This year, a Run for Unity will also be organised on a massive scale across all states, union territories, districts, and police stations,” he said.

Union Minister Shah further informed that an 'Ek Bharat Parv' will be held in Ekta Nagar from November 1 to 15, concluding on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Describing Patel as more than just a leader, Shah said,“Sardar Patel is not merely an individual but an ideology. He played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle and was the backbone of many movements led by Mahatma Gandhi, who affectionately gave him the title of 'Sardar'.”

Recalling Sardar Patel's decisive role in national integration, Union Minister Shah said,“When the entire country was celebrating Independence on August 15, Sardar Patel was in the command room, monitoring operations with naval officers to secure Lakshadweep. Because of his leadership, our southern region became stronger and the islands became part of India.”