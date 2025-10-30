Societe Generale: Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESULTS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2025

Press release

Paris, 30 October 2025 at 6.25 a.m.

ROTE OF 10.5% IN 9M 25, ABOVE THE 2025 TARGET GROUP NET INCOME OF EUR 4.6BN IN 9M 25, UP +45% VS. 9M 24 STRONG REVENUE GROWTH, UP +6.7% 1 IN 9M 25 VS. 9M 24 COST / INCOME RATIO DECLINING SHARPLY TO 63.3% IN 9M 25

Group revenues of EUR 20.5bn in 9M 25, strongly up +6.7% vs. 9M 24 excluding asset disposals, above 2025 annual target >>+3%

Costs down -2.2% in 9M 25 vs. 9M 24 excluding asset disposals, above our 2025 annual target >> -1%

Cost / income ratio of 63.3% in 9M 25, below the annual target of <65% for 2025

Contained cost of risk at 25bps in 9M 25, at the lower end of the 2025 annual target of 25 to 30bps

Group net income of EUR 4.6bn in 9M 25, up +45% vs. 9M 24, ROTE of 10.5%, above the 2025 full-year target of ~9%

In Q3 25, strong revenue growth of +3.0% 2 , decrease in cost / income ratio to 61.0%, cost of risk within guidance at 26bps, Group net income of EUR 1.5bn and ROTE of 10.7%

CET1 ratio of 13.7% at the end of Q3 25, around 340bps above the regulatory requirement

Completion of the EUR 1bn additional share buy-back programme on 14 October 2025 Continued simplification of the business portfolio with the completion of the disposals of subsidiaries in Guinea Conakry and Mauritania

Slawomir Krupa, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are releasing today a very good set of results, which are again driven by strong revenue growth and continued improvement in our operational efficiency and profitability. Quarter after quarter through the cycle, we continue to execute our strategic roadmap with discipline by maintaining a strong capital position, strict cost control and prudent risk management. The very good commercial and financial performance achieved over the first nine months of the year allow us to move forward with confidence to achieve all our annual objectives. This positive dynamic is based above all on the trust of our clients and the collective commitment of our teams. I would like to thank them warmly. We are approaching the coming months with rigour and determination to carry out our strategic plan, in line with our ambition to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders.” GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

In EURm Q3 25 Q3 24 Change 9M 25 9M 24 Change Net banking income 6,655 6,837 -2.7% +3.8%* 20,529 20,167 +1.8% +7.1%* Operating expenses (4,060) (4,327) -6.2% -0.5%* (12,994) (13,877) -6.4% -1.9%* Gross operating income 2,595 2,511 +3.4% +11.2%* 7,535 6,290 +19.8% +27.2%* Net cost of risk (369) (406) -9.1% -2.9%* (1,068) (1,192) -10.4% -4.3%* Operating income 2,226 2,105 +5.8% +13.9%* 6,467 5,098 +26.9% +34.5%* Net profits or losses from other assets 61 21 x 2.9 x 2.7* 338 (67) n/s n/s Income tax (483) (535) -9.7% -2.0%* (1,450) (1,188) +22.1% +31.3%* Net income 1,812 1,591 +13.9% +22.1%* 5,369 3,856 +39.3% +47.0%* o/w non-controlling interests 291 224 +30.1% +43.5%* 787 696 +13.0% +21.6%* Group net income 1,521 1,367 +11.3% +18.7%* 4,582 3,160 +45.0% +52.4%* ROE 9.4% 8.4% 9.2% 6.2% +0.0% +0.0%* ROTE 10.7% 9.6% 10.5% 7.1% +0.0% +0.0%* Cost to income 61.0% 63.3% 63.3% 68.8% +0.0% +0.0%*

Asterisks* in the document refer to data at constant perimeter and exchange rates

Societe Generale's Board of Directors, at a meeting chaired by Lorenzo Bini Smaghi on

29 October 2025, reviewed the Societe Generale Group's results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025.

Net banking income

Net banking income stood at EUR 6.7 billion, up +3.0% vs. Q3 24 excluding asset disposals3.

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance revenues were up +0.9% compared with Q3 24 and up +4.5% vs. Q3 24 excluding asset disposals. They stood at EUR 2.3 billion in Q3 25. Net interest income grew by +4.7% vs. Q3 24 excluding asset disposals. Private Banking assets under management (excluding the disposal of private banking activities in Switzerland and the United Kingdom) and life insurance outstandings rose by +7% and +6% in Q3 25 vs. Q3 24, respectively. Lastly, BoursoBank continued its strong commercial momentum with nearly 400,000 new clients during the quarter to reach a total of around 8.3 million clients at end-September 2025.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported revenues of EUR 2.5 billion in Q3 25, up +1.6% compared with a very high level in Q3 24. Global Markets posted stable revenues in Q3 25 vs. Q3 24. Despite the solid commercial momentum notably in derivatives, equity revenues were down -6.7% in Q3 25 compared with a very strong Q3 24, in particular driven by day-one accounting base effects, EUR/USD FX impact and volatility patterns. Fixed income and currencies recorded a strong increase in revenues of +12.4% compared with Q3 24, with a solid performance in financing and derivatives. The client activity was notably very sustained in rates and currencies. Securities Services posted a slight decrease in revenues of -1.3%, mainly due to the impact of lower interest rates which conceals a solid commercial performance. In addition, Global Banking & Advisory benefited from a solid performance in financing activities, particularly in the infrastructure and energy sectors, and fund financing. Lastly, despite robust commercial activity with corporate clients, Global Transaction & Payment Services recorded a decrease in revenues of -2.5% compared with Q3 24, also due to the fall in interest rates.

In Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, revenues were down -6.2% vs. Q3 24 due to a perimeter effect related to disposals completed over the year. They are up +9.1% excluding asset disposals. International Retail Banking recorded a -13.3% fall in revenues vs. Q3 24 to EUR 0.9 billion, due to a perimeter effect related to the disposals completed in Africa (mainly Morocco, Guinea Conakry and Madagascar). They rose +4.6% at constant perimeter and exchange rates. Revenues from Mobility and Financial Services were up +1.0% vs. Q3 24, or +12.4% at constant perimeter and exchange rates. Ayvens' revenues grew by +13.2% vs. Q3 24, mainly driven by strongly improved margins. Consumer Finance reported a +6.6% increase in revenues, mainly driven by growth in net interest income.

The Corporate Centre recorded revenues of EUR -83 million in Q3 25.

For the first nine months of 2025, net banking income for the Group was up +1.8% vs. 9M 24 and +6.7% excluding asset disposals.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 4,060 million in Q3 25, down -6.2% vs. Q3 24 and -1.1% excluding asset disposals.

The cost-to-income ratio stood at 61.0% in Q3 25, down from Q3-24 (63.3%).

For the first nine months of 2025, operating expenses fell significantly by -6.4% vs. 9M 24 and -2.2% excluding asset disposals. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 63.3% in 9M 25, sharply down from 9M 24 (68.8%), above the 2025 guidance of <65%.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk for the quarter was 26 basis points, or EUR 369 million, in line with the guidance of between 25 and 30 basis points for 2025. This comprises a EUR 437 million provision for non-performing loans (around 31 basis points) and a reversal of a provision for performing loans for EUR -68 million.

At end-September, the Group had a stock of provisions for performing loans of EUR 2,946 million. The stock of S2 provisions represents 4% of the amount of stage 2 loans outstanding.

The gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.77%4,5 at 30 September 2025 and is stable vs. the level at end-June 2025. The net coverage ratio on the Group's non-performing loans stood at 82%6 at 30 September 2025 (after netting of guarantees and collateral).

Net profits from other assets

The Group recorded a net gain of +EUR 61 million in Q3 25, mainly related to the accounting impacts from the disposal of Société Générale Guinée completed in August 2025.

Group net income

Group net income stood at EUR 1,521 million for the quarter, an increase of +11.3%, equating to a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) of 10.7%.

In the first nine months of 2025, Group net income stood at EUR 4,582 million, up +45%, equating to a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) of 10.5%, higher than the guidance set for 2025 of ~9%.

The Group is actively pursuing its efforts to promote sustainable finance, ~25% achieved at end-June 2025 on its EUR 500 billion target (2024-2030).

In September 2025, an update to the Sustainable Financing Framework (link ) was published to reflect changing market practices and standards. This update refines the scope of eligible projects, for better alignment with the Group's goals.

Supporting its customers during their transition remains a priority for the Group. With this in mind, a programme has been launched that focuses specifically on water. The aim is to build on our expertise in this key area, creating a structured process for engagement with our major corporate clients and co-designing innovative financing solutions with them, so as to assess and manage risks and identify opportunities for adaptation.

As part of its roadmap, the Group is continually developing strategic partnerships. During the quarter, several initiatives illustrated this trend, such as:



the initiative to unlock private investments in emerging market impact funds through OLGF7, a blended vehicle providing an innovative liquidity guarantee;

the success of the new USD 500 million sustainable hybrid bond issuance with the West African Development Bank (BOAD); the partnership with IFC8 in Ghana, which aims to increase sustainable production in the cocoa sector and improve market access for smallholder farmers.



At 30 September 2025, the Group's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.7%9, or around 340 basis points above the regulatory requirement, and up +15 basis points from 30 June 2025. Regarding liquidity, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was well above regulatory requirements at 147% at end-September 2025 (150% on average for the quarter), and the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) stood at 117% at end-September 2025.

All liquidity and solvency ratios are well above the regulatory requirements.

30/09/2025 31/12/2024 Requirements CET1 ( 2 ) 13.7% 13.3% 10.26% Tier 1 ratio ( 2 ) 16.2% 16.1% 12.18% Total Capital(2) 18.8% 18.9% 14.75% Leverage ratio ( 2 ) 4.35% 4.34% 3.60% TLAC (% RWA)(2) 30.3% 29.7% 22.37% TLAC (% leverage)(2) 8.1% 8.0% 6.75% MREL (% RWA)(2) 33.5% 34.2% 27.48% MREL (% leverage)(2) 9.0% 9.2% 6.13% End of period LCR 147% 162% >100% Period average LCR 150% 150% >100% NSFR 117% 117% >100%





In EURbn 30/09/2025 31/12/2024 Total consolidated balance sheet 1,597 1,574 Shareholders' equity, Group share 70 70 Risk-weighted assets 388 390 O.w. credit risk 315 327 Total funded balance sheet 933 952 Customer loans 455 463 Customer deposits 604 614

10

As of 15 October 2025, the parent company has issued around EUR 17 billion of medium/long-term debt under its 2025 financing programme, including EUR 4.5 billion of pre-financing raised at end-2024. The subsidiaries have issued EUR 2.8 billion.

As of 15 October 2025, the parent company had completed its 2025 financing programme and had raised EUR 1.1 billion in pre-financing under its 2026 programme.

The Group is rated by four rating agencies: (i) FitchRatings - long-term rating“A-”, stable outlook, senior preferred debt rating“A”, short-term rating“F1”; (ii) Moody's - long-term rating (senior preferred debt)“A1”, negative outlook, short-term rating“P-1”; (iii) R&I - long-term rating (senior preferred debt)“A”, stable outlook; and (iv) S&P Global Ratings - long-term rating (senior preferred debt)“A”, stable outlook, short-term rating“A-1”.

In EURm Q3 25 Q3 24 Change 9M 25 9M 24 Change Net banking income 2,281 2,260 +0.9% +4.5%* 6,849 6,406 +6.9% +10.4%* Of which net interest income 1,072 1,064 +0.8% +4.7% 3,170 2,793 +13.5% +18.0%* Of which fees 1,021 1,034 -1.2% +2.1% 3,090 3,079 +0.3% +3.2%* Operating expenses (1,498) (1,585) -5.5% -0.3%* (4,541) (4,962) -8.5% -4.3%* Gross operating income 783 675 +16.1% +15.0%* 2,308 1,444 +59.8% +58.1%* Net cost of risk (189) (178) +6.0% +6.3%* (505) (597) -15.4% -15.6%* Operating income 595 497 +19.7% +18.1%* 1,803 847 x 2.1 x 2.1* Net profits or losses from other assets (5) (1) n/s n/s 21 7 x 2.9 x 2.9* Group net income 439 372 +18.1% +16.4%* 1,348 643 x 2.1 x 2.1* RONE 9.9% 8.2% 10.2% 5.1% Cost to income 65.7% 70.1% 66.3% 77.5%

Commercial activity

SG Network, Private Banking and Insurance

The SG Network's deposits outstanding totalled EUR 221 billion in Q3 25, down -5% vs. Q3 24 and -2% compared with Q2 25 with stable retail deposits and continued growth of retail saving and investment products.

The SG Network's loans outstanding increased by +1% vs. Q3 24 to EUR 194 billion. Meanwhile, home loan production saw an increase of +74% vs. Q3 24.

The loan to deposit ratio stood at 88% in Q3 25.

Private Banking saw net inflows of EUR 1.9 billion in Q3 25, with annualised inflows in 9M 25 representing 7% of assets under management. Assets under management11 grew by +7% vs. Q3 24 to a record level of EUR 135 billion in Q3 25. Net banking income amounted to EUR 312 million for the quarter, up by +1.5% at constant perimeter1 and exchange rates. It came to EUR 981 million for the first nine months of the year, up +1.7% vs. 9M 24 at constant perimeter1 and exchange rates.

Insurance, which covers activities in and outside France, once again posted a very strong commercial performance. Savings life insurance net inflows amounted to EUR 1.6 billion in Q3 25. Savings life insurance outstandings increased by +6% vs. Q3 24 to reach EUR 153 billion in Q3 25. The share of unit-linked products remained high at 41%.

BoursoBank

BoursoBank reached a total of around 8.3 million clients in Q3 25. The threshold of 8 million clients was reached in July 2025, around 18 months ahead of the target set in the Capital Markets Day strategic plan presented in September 2023. In Q3 25, the bank recorded a +22% increase in the number of clients vs. Q3 24, bringing growth in the number of clients to +1.5 million year on year, driven by a still high level of client acquisition during the quarter (nearly 400,000 new clients in Q3 25), while the churn rate remained low, at less than 4%.

Outstanding savings, including deposits and financial savings, reached EUR 75.6 billion in Q3 25, up +18% vs. Q3 24. Outstanding deposits rose sharply by +17% vs. Q3 24 to EUR 46 billion. Life insurance outstandings increased by +11% vs. Q3 24 to EUR 14 billion, with net inflows up 4x vs. Q3 24. Brokerage recorded a strong increase in stock market orders of +38% vs. Q3 24.

Loans outstanding rose by +8% compared with Q3 24, at EUR 16.9 billion in Q3 25.

Net banking income

During the quarter, revenues amounted to EUR 2,281 million (including PEL/CEL provision), up +0.9% from Q3 24 and +4.5% excluding asset disposals. Net interest income grew by +4.7% vs. Q3 24 excluding asset disposals. Fees were up +2.1% compared with Q3 24 excluding asset disposals.

For the first nine months of 2025, revenues totalled EUR 6,849 million (including PEL/CEL provision), up +6.9% compared with 9M 24 and +10.4% excluding asset disposals. Net interest income grew by +13.5% vs. 9M 24. It was up by +2.0% excluding asset disposals and the impact of short-term hedges in 9M 24. Fee income rose +3.2% vs. 9M 24 excluding asset disposals.

Operating expenses

During the quarter, operating expenses came to EUR 1,498 million, down -5.5% vs. Q3 24 and down -0.3% excluding asset disposals. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 65.7% in Q3 25, an improvement of 4.5 percentage points compared with Q3 24.

For the first nine months of 2025, operating expenses amounted to EUR 4,541 million, down -8.5% compared with 9M 24 and -4.3% excluding asset disposals. The cost-to-income ratio was 66.3%, an improvement of 11.2 percentage points compared with 9M 24.

Cost of risk

During the quarter, the cost of risk amounted to EUR 189 million or 33 basis points, compared to 25 basis points in Q2 25.

For the first nine months of 2025, the cost of risk was EUR 505 million, or 29 basis points.

Group net income

During the quarter, the Group net income totalled EUR 439 million. RONE stood at 9.9% in Q3 25.

In the first nine months of 2025, Group net income totalled EUR 1,348 million. RONE stood at 10.2% in 9M 25.

In EUR m Q3 25 Q3 24 Change 9M 25 9M 24 Change Net banking income 2,469 2,429 +1.6% +4.1%* 8,012 7,689 +4.2% +5.0%* Operating expenses (1,482) (1,494) -0.8% +1.3%* (4,868) (4,898) -0.6% +0.1%* Gross operating income 987 936 +5.5% +8.6%* 3,144 2,791 +12.6% +13.7%* Net cost of risk (51) (27) +88.4% +88.4%* (187) (29) x 6.5 x 6.5* Operating income 936 909 +3.0% +6.1%* 2,957 2,763 +7.0% +8.0%* Reported Group net income 734 704 +4.3% +7.4%* 2,340 2,178 +7.5% +8.4%* RONE 17.4% 16.9% +0.0% +0.0%* 17.6% 17.8% +0.0% +0.0%* Cost to income 60.0% 61.5% +0.0% +0.0%* 60.8% 63.7% +0.0% +0.0%*

Net banking income

Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported solid results for the quarter, with revenues of

EUR 2,469 million, up +1.6% from the high level in Q3 24.

For the first nine months of 2025, revenues were up +4.2% compared with 9M 24 (EUR 8,012 million vs. EUR 7,689 million).

Global Markets and Investor Services reported revenues of EUR 1,587 million, up +0.3% for the quarter compared with Q3 24. In the first nine months of 2025, they amounted to EUR 5,262 million, up +3.7% vs. 9M-24.

Global Markets recorded a +0.5% rise in revenues to EUR 1,421 million during the quarter compared with a high level of revenues in Q3 24. For the first nine months of 2025, revenues totalled

EUR 4,756 million, up +4.2% vs. 9M 24.

Equities recorded a -6.7% fall for the quarter, compared with a very strong Q3 24, mainly due to day-one accounting base effect, EUR/USD FX impact and volatility patterns. In addition, commercial activity was sound in derivatives. Revenues amounted to EUR 824 million for the quarter. For the first nine months of 2025, they totalled EUR 2,847 million, up +3.7% vs. 9M 24.

Fixed Income and Currencies strongly improved during the quarter at +12.4%, with revenues

of EUR 597 million, driven by a sustained commercial momentum. There was a strong performance during the quarter for financing and derivatives activities and it leverages on a higher client activity in rates and currency products. In the first nine months of 2025, revenues were up +5.0% from 9M 24 at EUR 1,910 million.

Revenues from Securities Services were slightly down -1.3% compared with Q3 24 at EUR 167 million, affected by lower interest rates. Revenues were down -1.1% in the first nine months of 2025. Assets under custody and assets under administration amounted to EUR 5,449 billion and EUR 650 billion, respectively.

Revenues for the Financial and Advisory business totalled EUR 882 million for the quarter, an increase of +4.2% compared with Q3 24. For the first nine months of 2025, they totalled EUR 2,750 million, up +5.2% vs. 9M 24.

Global Banking & Advisory posted significant revenues for the quarter, up +6.9% from Q3 24, mainly driven by a dynamic activity in financing, particularly in key sectors of infrastructure and energy, as well as in fund financing. Activities in capital markets, both equity and debt, continued to grow as well as the volume of originated and distributed loans. In the first nine months of 2025, revenues grew by +7.1% vs. 9M 24.

Global Transaction & Payment Services posted a -2.5% fall in revenues for the quarter due to lower interest rates, partially offset by the solid commercial performance with corporate clients. In the first nine months of 2025, revenues were stable at +0.2% compared with 9M 24.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 1,482 million for the quarter, down -0.8% vs. Q3 24. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 60.0% in Q3 25.

During the first nine months of 2025, operating expenses contracted by -0.6% compared with 9M 24, while the cost-to-income ratio reached 60.8%, vs. 63.7% in 9M 24.

Cost of risk

During the quarter, the cost of risk was EUR 51 million, or 13 basis points vs. 7 basis points in Q3 24.

During the first nine months of 2025, the cost of risk was EUR 187 million, or 15 basis points vs. 2 basis points in 9M 24.

Group net income

Group net income increased +4.3% vs. Q3 24 to EUR 734 million. In the first nine months of 2025, it rose +7.5% to EUR 2,340 million.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported RONE of 17.4% for the quarter and 17.6% for the first nine months of 2025.

In EURm Q3 25 Q3 24 Change 9M 25 9M 24 Change Net banking income 1,988 2,119 -6.2% +8.7%* 6,024 6,437 -6.4% +5.7%* Operating expenses (1,010) (1,221) -17.3% -3.9%* (3,249) (3,832) -15.2% -4.1%* Gross operating income 978 898 +8.9% +25.7%* 2,775 2,605 +6.5% +20.0%* Net cost of risk (131) (201) -35.0% -25.4%* (381) (572) -33.3% -22.8%* Operating income 847 697 +21.6% +40.5%* 2,394 2,033 +17.7% +31.6%* Net profits or losses from other assets (1) 94 n/s n/s (1) 98 n/s n/s Non-controlling interests 254 226 +12.5% +23.8%* 712 632 +12.6% +21.8%* Group net income 393 373 +5.3% +19.2%* 1,115 972 +14.7% +27.8%* RONE 14.9% 13.2% 13.8% 11.5% Cost to income 50.8% 57.6% 53.9% 59.5%

)()

Commercial activity

International Retail Banking

The solid commercial momentum in International Retail Banking continued in the third quarter of 2025, with a +4.2%* increase in loans outstanding vs. Q3 24 to EUR 62 billion and a +2.6%* increase in deposits vs. Q3 24 to EUR 76 billion.

In Europe, the strong growth in loans outstanding continued in both entities (+6.0%* vs. Q3 24, to EUR 47 billion in Q3 25), both for corporate and individual clients, particularly home loans. Deposits increased by +2.3%* vs. Q3 24, to EUR 58 billion in Q3 25. The loan to deposit ratio stood at 81% in Q3 25.

The Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories region posted resilient loans outstanding (-1.3%* vs. Q3 24) at EUR 15 billion, with growth in the retail segment. Deposits outstanding of EUR 18 billion in Q3 25 continue to increase (+3.8%* vs. T3-24).

Mobility and Financial Services

The commercial activities of Mobility and Financial Services proved resilient this quarter in an environment still challenging globally.

Ayvens' earning assets remained at around EUR 53 billion at end-September 2025. They were broadly stable vs. Q3 24.

Consumer Finance loans outstanding slightly contracted (-2.1% vs. Q3 24), to EUR 22 billion in Q3 25.

Net banking income

Over the quarter, Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services continued to deliver a solid performance during the quarter, with EUR 1,988 million in Q3 25, up 8.7%* vs. Q3 24. In the first nine months of the year, revenues grew by +5.7%* vs. 9M 24 to EUR 6,024 million.

International Retail Banking revenues increased by +4.6%* vs. Q3 24 to EUR 923 million in Q3 25, and +3.2%* vs. 9M 24 to EUR 2,756 million in 9M 25.

Europe recorded revenues of EUR 541 million in Q3 25, with an increase of +4.2%* vs. Q3 24, driven by strong growth in net interest income for both entities.

Revenues in Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories reached EUR 382 million in Q3 25, up +5.2%* vs. Q3 24, driven by the upward momentum in fees during the quarter.

Mobility and Financial Services posted a solid performance with revenues up +12.4%* vs. Q3 24, to EUR 1,065 million in Q3 25. For the first nine months of the year, the increase was +7.8%* vs. 9M 24 to EUR 3,268 million.

Ayvens ' revenues grew by +13.2%12 vs. Q3 24 (stable1 excluding depreciation adjustments13 and non-recurring items14), to EUR 833 million in Q3 25. Margins3 increased sharply to 593 basis points in Q3 25, +72 basis points vs. Q3 24. The normalisation of the used car sales result per unit on the secondary market continued (EUR 1,1102 in Q3 25 vs. EUR 1,2342 in Q2 25 and EUR 1,4202 in Q3 24). At company level, Ayvens reported a marked improvement in cost-to-income ratio of 53%15 in Q3 25, with higher margins and tight cost management. Synergies are delivering as planned.

Revenues from the Consumer Finance business increased by +6.6% vs. Q3 24 to EUR 234 million in Q3 25, with improving margins over the quarter, particularly in France.

Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses strongly declined by -3.9%* vs. Q3 24 at EUR 1,010 million in Q3 25 (including EUR 30 million in transformation charges). The cost-to-income ratio improved to 50.8% in Q3 25 vs. 57.6% in Q3 24. In the first nine months of the year, costs of EUR 3,249 million were down -4.1%* vs. 9M 24, while the cost-to-income ratio stood at 53.9% vs. 59.5% in 9M 24.

International Retail Banking costs amounted to EUR 479 million, up 2.5%* vs. Q3 24, in a local context that remains inflationary in certain countries. Also of note is the impact of the additional tax for banks in Romania (retroactive from 1 July 2025).

The two business lines of the Mobility and Financial Services division posted lower operating expenses (-9.0%* vs. Q3 24), at EUR 531 million in Q3 25.

Cost of risk

Over the quarter, the cost of risk amounted to EUR 131 million for the quarter, or 37 basis points, considerably lower than in Q3 24 (48 basis points).

In the first nine months of the year, the cost of risk stood at 34 basis points vs. 45 basis points in 9M 24.

Group net income

Over the quarter, Group net income came to EUR 393 million, up +19.2%* vs. Q3 24. RONE improved to 14.9% in Q3 25 vs. 13.2% in Q3 24. In International Retail Banking, RONE was 17.9% in 9M 25. It was 12.7% in Q3 25 in Mobility and Financial Services.

In the first nine months of the year, Group net income came to EUR 1,115 million, up +27.8%* vs. 9M 24. RONE improved to 13.8% in 9M 25 vs. 11.5% in 9M 24. In International Retail Banking, RONE was 16.8%. It was 11.6% in 9M 25 in Mobility and Financial Services.

In EURm Q3 25 Q3 24 Change 9M 25 9M 24 Change Net banking income (83) 29 n/s n/s (356) (365) +2.5% +2.5%* Operating expenses (70) (27) x 2.6 +10.2%* (337) (185) +81.9% +36.3%* Gross operating income (154) 2 n/s n/s (693) (550) -25.9% -13.2%* Net cost of risk 2 1 n/s n/s 6 6 -10.8% -10.8%* Net profits or losses from other assets 67 (73) n/s n/s 317 (172) n/s n/s Income tax 71 (20) n/s n/s 214 137 -56.5% -40.0%* Group net income (45) (82) +44.8% +58.7%* (221) (633) +65.0% +67.4%*

The Corporate Centre includes:



the property management of the Group's head office,

the Group's equity portfolio,

the Treasury function for the Group, certain costs related to cross-functional projects, as well as various costs incurred by the Group that are not re-invoiced to the businesses.

Net banking income

During the quarter, the Corporate Centre's net banking income totalled EUR -83 million, vs. EUR +29 million in Q3 24, which included an exceptional income of EUR 287 million received to settle the remaining exposures in Russia linked to the Group's former local presence via Rosbank.

Operating expenses

During the quarter, operating expenses totalled EUR -70 million, vs. EUR -27 million in Q3-24.

Net profits from other assets

The Corporate Centre recognised EUR +67 million in net profits from other assets during the quarter, mainly related to completion of the disposal of Societe Generale Guinée.

Group net income

During the quarter, the Corporate Centre's Group net income totalled EUR -45 million, vs. EUR -82 million in Q3 24.

8. 2025 AND 2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR



2025 and 2026 Financial communication calendar

6 February 2026 Fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

30 April 2026 First quarter 2026 results 27 May 2026 Combined General Meeting

30 July 2026 Second quarter and half year 2026 results







The Alternative Performance Measures, notably the notions of net banking income for the pillars, operating expenses, cost of risk in basis points, ROE, ROTE, RONE, net assets and tangible net assets are presented in the methodology notes, as are the principles for the presentation of prudential ratios.

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the targets and strategies of the Societe Generale Group.

These forward-looking statements are based on a series of assumptions, both general and specific, in particular the application of accounting principles and methods in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) as adopted in the European Union, as well as the application of existing prudential regulations.

These forward-looking statements have also been developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions in the context of a given competitive and regulatory environment. The Group may be unable to:

- anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to affect its business and to appraise their potential consequences;

- evaluate the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those provided in this document and the related presentation.



Therefore, although Societe Generale believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to it or its management or not currently considered material, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, overall trends in general economic activity and in Societe Generale's markets in particular, regulatory and prudential changes, and the success of Societe Generale's strategic, operating and financial initiatives.

More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect Societe Generale's financial results can be found in the section“Risk Factors” in our Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (which is available on

Investors are advised to take into account factors of uncertainty and risk likely to impact the operations of the Group when considering the information contained in such forward-looking statements. Other than as required by applicable law, Societe Generale does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business rankings and market positions are internal.

9. APPENDIX 1: FINANCIAL DATA



GROUP NET INCOME BY BUSINESSES

In EURm Q3 25 Q3 24 Variation 9M 25 9M 24 Variation French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance 439 372 +18.1% 1,348 643 x 2.1 Global Banking and Investor Solutions 734 704 +4.3% 2,340 2,178 +7.5% Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services 393 373 +5.3% 1,115 972 +14.7% Businesses 1,566 1,449 +8.1% 4,804 3,793 +26.7% Corporate Centre (45) (82) +44.8% (221) (633) +65.0% Group 1,521 1,367 +11.3% 4,582 3,160 +45.0%

MAIN EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

In EURm Q3 25 Q3 24 9M 25 9M 24 Net Banking Income - Total exceptional items 0 287 0 287 Exceptional income received - Corporate Centre 0 287 0 287 Operating expenses - Total one-off items and transformation charges (57) (62) (262) (541) Transformation charges (57) (62) (161) (538) Of which French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance (15) (12) (48) (139) Of which Global Banking & Investor Solutions (12) (21) (15) (204) Of which Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services (30) (29) (98) (148) Of which Corporate Centre 0 0 0 (47) One-off items 0 0 (101) (3) Global Employee Share Ownership Plan 0 0 (101) (3) Other one-off items - Total 61 13 338 13 Net profits or losses from other assets 61 13 338 13 Of which French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance (5) 0 21 0 Of which Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services (1) 86 (1) 86 Of which Corporate Centre 67 (73) 317 (73)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In EUR m 30/09/2025 31/12/2024 Cash, due from central banks 163,999 201,680 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 598,387 526,048 Hedging derivatives 7,815 9,233 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 105,165 96,024 Securities at amortised cost 50,172 32,655 Due from banks at amortised cost 79,974 84,051 Customer loans at amortised cost 443,703 454,622 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk (480) (292) Insurance and reinsurance contracts assets 482 615 Tax assets 4,061 4,687 Other assets 74,806 70,903 Non-current assets held for sale 2,954 26,426 Investments accounted for using the equity method 451 398 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 60,157 61,409 Goodwill 5,084 5,086 Total 1,596,730 1,573,545





In EUR m 30/09/2025 31/12/2024 Due to central banks 10,430 11,364 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 436,932 396,614 Hedging derivatives 13,700 15,750 Debt securities issued 156,776 162,200 Due to banks 103,086 99,744 Customer deposits 528,713 531,675 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged

against interest rate risk (6,533) (5,277) Tax liabilities 2,322 2,237 Other liabilities 92,691 90,786 Non-current liabilities held for sale 2,641 17,079 Insurance and reinsurance contracts liabilities 159,835 150,691 Provisions 4,076 4,085 Subordinated debts 12,592 17,009 Total liabilities 1,517,261 1,493,957 Shareholder's equity - - Shareholders' equity, Group share - - Issued common stocks and capital reserves 20,156 21,281 Other equity instruments 9,762 9,873 Retained earnings 36,162 33,863 Net income 4,582 4,200 Sub-total 70,662 69,217 Unrealised or deferred capital gains and losses (837) 1,039 Sub-total equity, Group share 69,826 70,256 Non-controlling interests 9,643 9,332 Total equity 79,469 79,588 Total 1,596,730 1,573,545

1 –The financial information presented for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 was examined by the Board of Directors on 29 October 2025 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. This information has not been audited.

2 - Net banking income

The pillars' net banking income is defined on page 38 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document. The terms“Revenues” or“Net Banking Income” are used interchangeably. They provide a normalised measure of each pillar's net banking income taking into account the normative capital mobilised for its activity.

3 - Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the“Operating Expenses” as presented in note 5 to the Group's consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2024. The term“costs” is also used to refer to Operating Expenses. The Cost/Income Ratio is defined on page 38 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document.

4 - Cost of risk in basis points, coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings

The cost of risk is defined on pages 39 and 748 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document. This indicator makes it possible to assess the level of risk of each of the pillars as a percentage of balance sheet loan commitments, including operating leases.

In EURm Q3 25 Q3 24 9M 25 9M 24 French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance

Net Cost Of Risk 189 178 505 597 Gross loan Outstandings 231,967 234,420 231,843 236,286 Cost of Risk in bp 33 30 29 34 Global Banking and Investor Solutions

Net Cost Of Risk 51 27 187 29 Gross loan Outstandings 156,757 163,160 167,133 163,482 Cost of Risk in bp 13 7 15 2 Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services

Net Cost Of Risk 131 201 381 572 Gross loan Outstandings 143,166 168,182 148,874 167,680 Cost of Risk in bp 37 48 34 45 Corporate Centre

Net Cost Of Risk (2) (1) (6) (6) Gross loan Outstandings 26,488 25,121 26,161 24,356 Cost of Risk in bp (3) (1) (3) (3) Societe Generale Group

Net Cost Of Risk 369 406 1,068 1,192 Gross loan Outstandings 558,378 590,882 574,011 591,804 Cost of Risk in bp 26 27 25 27

The gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings is calculated as the ratio of provisions recognised in respect of the credit risk to gross outstandings identified as in default within the meaning of the regulations, without taking account of any guarantees provided. This coverage ratio measures the maximum residual risk associated with outstandings in default (“doubtful”).

5 - ROE, ROTE, RONE

The notions of ROE (Return on Equity) and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity), as well as their calculation methodology, are specified on pages 39 and 40 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document. This measure makes it possible to assess Societe Generale's return on equity and return on tangible equity.

RONE (Return on Normative Equity) determines the return on average normative equity allocated to the Group's businesses, according to the principles presented on page 40 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document. Starting from Q1 25 results, with restated historical data, normative return to businesses is based on a 13% capital allocation. The Q1 25 allocated capital includes the regulatory impacts related to Basel IV, applicable since 1 January 2025.

Group net income used for the ratio numerator is the accounting Group net income adjusted for“Interest paid and payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation”. For ROTE, income is also restated for goodwill impairment.

Details of the corrections made to the accounting equity in order to calculate ROE and ROTE for the period are given in the table below:

ROTE calculation: calculation methodology

16 17 18

End of period (in EURm) Q3 25 Q3 24 9M 25 9M 24 Shareholders' equity Group share 69,826 67,446 69,826 67,446 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (9,372) (8,955) (9,372) (8,955) Interest payable to holders of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation(1) (40) (45) (40) (45) OCI excluding conversion reserves 419 560 419 560 Distribution provision(2) (1,834) (1,319) (1,834) (1,319) Distribution N-1 to be paid - - - - ROE equity end-of-period 58,999 57,687 58,999 57,687 Average ROE equity 58,533 57,368 58,673 56,896 Average Goodwill(3) (4,176) (4,160) (4,180) (4,079) Average Intangible Assets (2,740) (2,906) (2,787) (2,933) Average ROTE equity 51,618 50,302 51,706 49,884 Group net Income 1,521 1,367 4,582 3,160 Interest paid and payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation (141) (165) (528) (521) Adjusted Group net Income 1,380 1,202 4,054 2,639 ROTE 10.7% 9.6% 10.5% 7.1%

RONE calculation: Average capital allocated to Core Businesses (in EURm)

In EURm Q3 25 Q3 24 Change 9M 25 9M 24 Change French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance 17,787 18,222 -2.4% 17,629 16,653 +5.9% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 16,861 16,680 +1.1% 17,693 16,334 +8.3% Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services 10,516 11,259 -6.6% 10,810 11,253 -3.9% Core Businesses 45,164 44,683 +1.1% 46,132 44,240 +4.3% Corporate Center 13,369 12,685 +5.4% 12,541 12,656 -0.9% Group 58,533 57,368 +2.0% 58,673 56,896 +3.1%

6 - Net assets and tangible net assets

Net assets and tangible net assets are defined in the methodology, page 41 of the Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document. The items used to calculate them are presented below:

192021

End of period (in EURm) 9M 25 H1 25 2024 Shareholders' equity Group share 69,826 68,293 70,256 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (9,372) (8,386) (10,526) Interest of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation(1) (40) 23 (25) Book value of own shares in trading portfolio (26) (46) 8 Net Asset Value 60,388 59,884 59,713 Goodwill(2) (4,178) (4,173) (4,207) Intangible Assets (2,704) (2,776) (2,871) Net Tangible Asset Value 53,506 52,935 52,635 Number of shares used to calculate NAPS ( 3) 769,925 776,296 796,498 Net Asset Value per Share 78.4 77.1 75.0 Net Tangible Asset Value per Share 69.5 68.2 66.1

7 - Calculation of Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The EPS published by Societe Generale is calculated according to the rules defined by the IAS 33 standard (see pages 40-41 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document). The corrections made to Group net income in order to calculate EPS correspond to the restatements carried out for the calculation of ROE and ROTE.

The calculation of Earnings Per Share is described in the following table:

Average number of shares (thousands) 9M 25 H1 25 2024 Existing shares 796,533 800,317 801,915 Deductions Shares allocated to cover stock option plans and free shares awarded to staff 1,970 2,175 4,402 Other own shares and treasury shares 12,966 12,653 2,344 Number of shares used to calculate EPS ( 4) 781,597 785,488 795,169 Group net Income (in EURm) 4,582 3,061 4,200 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (in EURm) (528) (387) (720) Adjusted Group net income (in EURm) 4,054 2,674 3,481 EPS (in EUR) 5.19 3.40 4.38

22



8 - Solvency and leverage ratios

Shareholder's equity, risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure are calculated in accordance with applicable CRR3/CRD6 rules, transposing the final Basel III text, also called Basel IV, including the procedures provided by the regulation for the calculation of phased-in and fully loaded ratios. The solvency ratios and leverage ratio are presented on a pro-forma basis for the current year's accrued results, net of dividends, unless otherwise stated.

9- Funded balance sheet, loan to deposit ratio

The funded balance sheet is based on the Group financial statements. It is obtained in two steps:



A first step aiming at reclassifying the items of the financial statements into aggregates allowing for a more economic reading of the balance sheet. Main reclassifications:



Insurance: grouping of the accounting items related to insurance within a single aggregate in both assets and liabilities.



Customer loans: include outstanding loans with customers (net of provisions and write-downs, including net lease financing outstanding and transactions at fair value through profit and loss); exclude financial assets reclassified under loans and receivables in accordance with IFRS 9 (these positions have been reclassified in their original lines).



Wholesale funding: includes interbank liabilities and debt securities issued. Financing transactions have been allocated to medium/long-term resources and short-term resources based on the maturity of outstanding, more or less than one year.



Reclassification under customer deposits of the share of issues placed by French Retail Banking networks (recorded in medium/long-term financing), and certain transactions carried out with counterparties equivalent to customer deposits (previously included in short term financing). Deduction from customer deposits and reintegration into short-term financing of certain transactions equivalent to market resources.

A second step aiming at excluding the contribution of insurance subsidiaries, and netting derivatives, repurchase agreements, securities borrowing/lending, accruals and“due to central banks”.



The Group loan/deposit ratio is determined as the ratio of the customer loans by customer deposits as presented in the funded balance sheet.

NB (1) The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding rules.

(2) All the information on the results for the period (notably: press release, downloadable data, presentation slides and supplement) is available on Societe Generale's website in the“Investor” section.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:



French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.



Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website.

1 Excluding asset disposals

2 Revenue growth of +3.0% excluding asset disposals and +7.7% excluding asset disposals and exceptional income received in Q3 24 for ~EUR 0.3bn

3 Revenue growth of +7.7% excluding asset disposal and exceptional income received in Q3 24 for EUR 287m

4 Ratio calculated according to EBA methodology published on 16 July 2019

5 Ratio excluding loans outstanding of companies currently being disposed of in compliance with IFRS 5

6 Ratio of the sum of S3 provisions, guarantees and collaterals over gross outstanding non-performing loans

7 Octobre Liquidity Guarantee Facility co-founded by Octobre, Innpact, Cardano Development, with the support of the European Commission

8 International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group

9 Based on a pay-out ratio of 50% of the 9M 25 Group net income restated for non-cash items and after deduction of interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, pro forma including Q3 25 results. At the end of 9M 25, the total distribution accrual in millions of euros is equivalent to EUR 2.68 per share (taking into account a number of shares based on a completion rate of 76% at the end of September of the additional EUR 1bn share buy-back launched on 4 August 2025 and completed on 14 October 2025). It includes the interim dividend of EUR 0.61 paid in October 2025

10 Including Basel IV phasing

11 Excluding asset disposals (Switzerland and the United Kingdom)

12 Ayvens revenues at SG level

13 Excluding impacts of prospective depreciation and PPA

14 Excluding non-recurring items, mainly MtM of derivatives, hyperinflation in Turkey

15 As communicated in Ayvens Q3 25 results (excluding used car sales result and non-recurring items) vs. 63% in Q3 24

16 Interest net of tax

17 The dividend to be paid is calculated based on a pay-out ratio of 50%, restated from non-cash items and after deduction of interest on deeply subordinated notes and on undated subordinated notes

18 Excluding goodwill arising from non-controlling interests

19 Interest net of tax

20 Excluding goodwill arising from non-controlling interests

21 The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding as at end of period, excluding treasury shares and buy-backs, but including the trading shares held by the Group (expressed in thousands of shares)

22 The number of shares considered is the average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, excluding treasury shares and buy-backs, but including the trading shares held by the Group (expressed in thousands of shares)

Attachment

Societe-Generale-Q3-2025-Financial-Results-Press-release-en