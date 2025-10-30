Ashoke Pandit Reminisces About The Unforgettable Love Story Of Madhu And Satish Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Thursday, took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Satish Shah's wife, Madhu Shah.

In his emotional message, he reminisced about their decades-long friendship, her artistic journey, and the beautiful love story she shared with the late actor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashoke posted a sweet photo featuring him sitting with Madhu. For the caption, the veteran filmmaker wrote,“Dear Madhu. Have known you since last 40 yrs. You have been a person who always believed in goodness, sharing love & affection towards people around you. Being a daughter of an ace photographer Respected R.R. Prabhu whom whenever I met blessed me with his artistic smile and graceful gesture. You have very well followed his footsteps and protected his legacy with your talent as a brilliant actress and a superb fashion designer. Have shared great moments with you when you played important characters in my one act plays which I directed in your college (SNDT Juhu).”

He added,“My dear friend Satish Shah saw your performance at Inter collegiate competition and was dam impressed with your award winning performance. Aur uske baad ek love story ki shuruaat ho gayi which took shape into a mast Jodi....You and Satish were a symbol of grace, dignity, humour, oneness, masti.”

Ashoke Pandit concluded his post saying,“You and Satish have created lots of nice people around you who will always be with you with their affection towards you. Still remember your tiffin which you used to send for all of us with Satish on the sets of Filmi Chakkar which Satish used to eat all by himself and not allow us to eat.”

“I refuse to accept that you are not well. For me you are the same lovable person. Common let's do a play together & I promise you will again bag the best actress award because I don't find anyone better than you... I am sure Satish will clap from up there and will be proud of you...Will plan the schedule and let you know. Stay blessed.”

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 on October 25. The comedian-actor was best known for his memorable performances in“Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,”“Kal Ho Naa Ho,”“Om Shanti Om,”“Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,”“Umrao Jaan,” and“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” among several other iconic projects.