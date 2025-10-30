403
Trump Revives U.S. Nuclear Testing Era, Citing Rival Advances
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On October 29, 2025, aboard Marine One bound for a pivotal summit with China's Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, President Donald Trump issued a clarion call of unyielding resolve.
Via Truth Social, he commanded the Pentagon-rechristened the "Department of War" in his unflinching lexicon-to recommence nuclear weapons testing after 33 years of uneasy restraint.
"Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed... to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," he proclaimed. "That process will begin immediately."
In this audacious stroke, Trump shatters a long-standing taboo, not out of recklessness, but as a visionary affirmation that true peace demands demonstrated might.
The U.S. nuclear odyssey began with the 1945 Trinity detonation, a feat of American ingenuity that ended World War II and forged the arsenal-now 5,177 warheads strong-that has deterred aggression for decades.
Over 1,000 tests followed, culminating in the 1963 Limited Test Ban Treaty, which wisely curbed atmospheric perils while allowing underground validations.
George H.W. Bush's 1992 moratorium, sustained by the unratified 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, leaned on simulations to maintain edge. Yet, as adversaries exploit this goodwill, such restraint invites peril.
Russia's Vladimir Putin, with his 5,459-warhead behemoth, this month unveiled the Burevestnik missile-unlimited-range, evasion-proof-and the Poseidon drone, a submerged harbinger of coastal cataclysm.
China, surging from 300 to over 600 warheads since 2020 and adding 100 annually through silo fortresses and hypersonic vectors, races toward parity in five years. North Korea's barrages compound the threat.
Trump, who modernized America's stockpile in his first term, recognizes what simulations cannot convey: adversaries like these heed only the thunder of strength, not whispers of goodwill.
For global observers-from Latin America's denuclearized bastions like Brazil, bound by the Treaty of Tlatelolco, to Europe's wary capitals-this is a beacon of courage.
Trump's taboo-breaking restores the ironclad deterrence that has preserved freedom since Hiroshima, ensuring rivals confront not vulnerability, but an unbreakable will.
In a world where weakness invites conquest, his vision fortifies alliances, stabilizes trade, and safeguards prosperity.
The Nevada echoes to come? Not omens of doom, but affirmations of resolve-proving that bold leadership, not timid accords, illuminates the path to enduring security.
