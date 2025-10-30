IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Steps To Download Scorecard

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the Clerk Prelims Result 2025 soon. However, no official announcement has been made by IBPS regarding the result release date yet. Candidates who appeared for the Customer Service Associates (Clerk) preliminary exam will be able to check their scorecard on the official IBPS website, ibps, after the result is declared. This time, IBPS has also increased the number of clerk positions. Earlier, there were 10,270 vacancies, but now it has been increased to 13,533 posts. This means more candidates will have a chance to get a job. Find out when the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2025 was held and where and how you can check the result.

When was the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 held?

The IBPS Clerk preliminary exam was conducted on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025, at various examination centers across the country. This exam was held in online mode. Talking about the exam pattern, the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam was an objective test of a total of 100 marks, with a duration of one hour. It included three main sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. A separate time was allotted for each section. To pass, candidates will have to clear the cut-off marks to be eligible for the Main exam.

How to download IBPS Clerk Result 2025?

Once the result is released, candidates can download their scorecard by following the simple steps given below-



First, visit the ibps website.

On the home page, click on the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link.

On the login page, enter your registration number and password or date of birth.

Now, click the submit button.

Your result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

What happens after the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

Candidates who pass the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 will be eligible to appear for the Main exam, i.e., IBPS Clerk Mains 2025. The schedule for the Main exam will be released by IBPS soon.