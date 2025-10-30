Tesla's Cybercab Spotted Testing Near Engineering HQ In California - Retail's Still Not Buying Into The Hype

Tesla's long-awaited Cybercab was spotted testing on public roads in Los Altos, California, about ten minutes from the company's Engineering Headquarters, according to social media posts.

Investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt shared the update on X, saying a driver was seen behind the wheel, expected for this early testing phase, and added,“The future is autonomous.”

Robotaxi Expansion In Austin

Earlier this week, Merritt also said on X that Tesla had expanded its Robotaxi service area in Austin, Texas, marking the first expansion in two months. The new zone covers 243 square miles, about 44% larger than before and 3.7 times the size of Waymo's operating area in the city. However, Waymo still runs a robotaxi fleet roughly three to four times larger than Tesla's in Austin.

Musk on Wednesday touted Tesla's autonomous driving feature, saying it "might spread faster than any technology ever," adding that the "hardware foundations have been laid for such a long time that a software update enables self-driving for millions of pre-existing cars in a short period of time."

Competitive Landscape

In its third-quarter conference call on Wednesday, Google parent Alphabet said its Waymo division plans to launch service in London and Tokyo next year, while also expanding to Dallas, Nashville, Denver, and Seattle. Waymo has secured approval to operate fully autonomous rides at San Jose and San Francisco airports and continues testing in New York City.

The new Waymo for Business offering allows companies to use its autonomous fleet for employee travel, while its Waymo Teens program, launched in Phoenix, has seen steady growth and positive feedback.

Stocktwits Users Show Bearish Mood

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was 'bearish' amid 'normal' message volume following the company's disappointing third-quarter earnings report and amid intense discussion about the impending shareholder vote for Musk's whopping $1 trillion pay package.

“This vote is set to be lose-lose. If Musk doesn't get the vote, he bails and the stock collapses. If he does get the vote, institutional investors will reduce exposure by selling shares,” posted one bearish user.

"$TSLA EVs are crashing HARD in Europe and in the U.S. and yet this stock has a 300 P/E. ARE YOU KIDDING ME??!!!" posted another watcher.

Tesla's stock has risen 14% so far in 2025, trailing gains in the benchmark S & P 500 and Nasdaq indices.

