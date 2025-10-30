Stocks Vs Gold Vs Real Estate: Which Gives The Best Returns?

According to financial experts, they advise that one lakh rupees can be split and invested across four sectors: the stock market, mutual funds, gold, and real estate.

Despite economic shifts, experts suggest investing Rs 1 lakh across stocks, mutual funds, gold, and real estate could yield Rs 1.7-Rs 1.9 lakh in 2-3 years, thanks to returning foreign investments.

As Sensex and Nifty hit new highs, foreign investment is flowing back. Analysts predict 12-15% returns in 2 years. A Rs 30k investment could become Rs 50k in 3 years. Invest with patience.

SIP investments are rising in India, with a 28% growth in Q1 2025. With 12-14% average returns, a Rs 30k SIP can become Rs 52k in 3 years. Experts call it a safe long-term option.

Amid US/EU economic uncertainty, gold prices are rising, up 45% in 3 years. Analysts predict another 20% rise. Rs 20k in gold could become Rs 30k. SGBs are attractive with 2.5% extra interest.

Post-pandemic, housing demand is up, and real estate is reviving with 8-10% price hikes. REITs offer stable income. A Rs20k investment could become Rs33k in 3 years. Low risk, good liquidity.

Investing Rs 1 lakh equally across stocks, mutual funds, gold, and real estate can yield 70-90% returns in 2-3 years, says Subhra Rakshit. Always consult a financial advisor first.