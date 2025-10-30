Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Train To Busan Star Don Lee Turns Villain In Prabhas' Film Spirit

Train To Busan Star Don Lee Turns Villain In Prabhas' Film Spirit


2025-10-30 01:15:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A South Korean actor is reportedly set to play the villain in the upcoming movie 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Let's dive into the details in this article.

With the rise of OTT, foreign actors like South Korea's Don Lee (Lee Dong-seok) have gained fans in India. After a rumored role in 'Empuraan' didn't pan out, he's now set for his Indian debut.

Korean entertainment group 'Mugo' posted on X that Don Lee will debut in 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas. The post, now viral, calls it a dark detective crime drama.

Mugo's post says Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) will play the antagonist against Prabhas. It's unclear if it will release in Korea. The film's crew hasn't confirmed this yet.

'Spirit' is Prabhas's 25th film and his first time playing a cop. It's a police drama with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, focusing more on drama than action for a quick shoot.

MENAFN30102025007385015968ID1110268387



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search