Train To Busan Star Don Lee Turns Villain In Prabhas' Film Spirit

A South Korean actor is reportedly set to play the villain in the upcoming movie 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Let's dive into the details in this article.

With the rise of OTT, foreign actors like South Korea's Don Lee (Lee Dong-seok) have gained fans in India. After a rumored role in 'Empuraan' didn't pan out, he's now set for his Indian debut.

Korean entertainment group 'Mugo' posted on X that Don Lee will debut in 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas. The post, now viral, calls it a dark detective crime drama.

Mugo's post says Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) will play the antagonist against Prabhas. It's unclear if it will release in Korea. The film's crew hasn't confirmed this yet.

'Spirit' is Prabhas's 25th film and his first time playing a cop. It's a police drama with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, focusing more on drama than action for a quick shoot.