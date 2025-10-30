'Fantastic Relationship, Tough Negotiator, Trump, Xi Heap Praises: US-China Meet In South Korea Highlights

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held crucial talks on Thursday to de-escalate trade tensions between the two leading world economies. They met in Busan, South Korea, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

The meeting lasted for less than two hours. After the key meeting, while Trump boarded Air Force One, Xi got into his car and left in his motorcade.

Xi and Trump exchanged initial remarks as the talks began. The rest of the meeting was closed to the media. According to NBC News, Trump was heard saying that the meeting could last up to four hours.

Donald Trump's speech highlights: 5 points

In an address to the Chinese delegates, US President Donald Trump said:

1. As he shook hands with Xi, Trump said, "We're going to have a very successful meeting, I have no doubt." He also called Xi a "tough negotiator" and added that“it's not good.”

2. As his meeting with Xi began, Trump said it was“a great honor to be with a friend of mine, really, for a long time now, if you think about it.”

3. "It's a great honor...I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time - and it's an honor to have you with us," Trump said.

4. Trump lavished praise on Xi as high-stakes talks begin. He called the Chinese President a“distinguished and respected” and a“great leader of a great country.”

5.“We will be having some discussions,” Trump said.“I think we've already agreed to a lot of things, and we'll agree to some more right now," the US President said.

Xi's speech highlights: 5 points

1. Xi returned Trump's compliment, hailing his peacemaking efforts and spoke about the world's "tough problems".

He said,“Mr. President, you care a lot about world peace and you're very enthusiastic about settling various regional hotspot issues. I appreciate your great contribution to the recent conclusion of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.”

2.“Cambodia and Thailand properly settled their border disputes, and we have also been promoting peace talks to resolve other hotspot issues. The world today is confronted with many tough problems.”

3. As the meeting commenced, Xi Jinping said,“Given our different national conditions, we do not always see eye to eye with each other, and it is normal for two leading economies of the world to have friction now and then.”

Despite their differences, Xi said, the two leaders should“stay the right course and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-US relations.”

4. Xi Jinping said, "Over the years, I have stated in public many times that China and the United States should be partners and friends. This is what history has taught us and what reality demands.”

“I always believe that China's development goes hand in hand with your vision to make America great again,” Xi said.

5. "I look forward to exchanging views with you on questions important for our two countries," the Chinese President added.