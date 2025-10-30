Vietnam's BBC Shame Exposes A Fearful, Ruthless Regime

MENAFN - Asia Times) On October 29, 2025, the BBC issued a statement expressing“deep concern” over the case of a Vietnamese journalist working for the British broadcaster who has been unable to leave Vietnam for months after authorities confiscated their passport and national ID card during a trip home to renew their travel documents.

According to a separate report by The New York Times, Vietnamese authorities have withheld the journalist's passport since August, subjecting them to repeated and lengthy interrogations.

The paper noted that the case“highlights the risks faced by Vietnamese nationals who work for international news outlets” in a country consistently ranked among the world's most restrictive for press freedom. The journalist's name was withheld for security reasons, including possible arrest in Vietnam in retribution for publicly exposing the case.

The BBC statement came just one day after Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam arrived in London for an official visit promoted by Vietnamese state media as a diplomatic milestone aimed at“enhancing cooperation and boosting Vietnam's global reputation.”

Yet, the BBC case casts a long and dark shadow over that image, exposing an ongoing pattern of repression against the media, including Vietnamese nationals working for foreign media, some of whom have been kidnapped and forced back to Vietnam, where they've faced imprisonment and abuse.

The BBC's decision to go public suggests that quiet diplomacy failed to secure the journalist's release. Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office issued a carefully worded statement:“The United Kingdom's commitment to press freedom is clear.”

Behind the diplomatic phrasing lies an implicit warning that Hanoi's repressive behavior could erode the very“trusted partner” image To Lam is attempting to promote abroad.

According to the BBC, the journalist traveled home only to visit family and renew official documents, not report the news, but ended up detained for questioning and stripped of their identity papers.

The incident constitutes a clear violation of the right to freedom of movement guaranteed under both Vietnam's Constitution and international human rights conventions.

It also reflects the state's enduring paranoia toward Vietnamese citizens employed by international media, who authorities see not as reporters, but as potential“information leaks” to the outside world.