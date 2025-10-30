The Day A Rickshaw Driver Made My Morning In Kashmir

File Photo

By Syed Sammer Mehdi

That morning, the city of Srinagar felt its usual mix of motion and mist. I was heading to college, trying to catch up with time and thoughts, when I waved down a rickshaw.

The driver, an elderly man with silver hair and kind eyes, turned around as I said,“Uncle, I have to go to XYZ College.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hundred rupees,” he replied.

I searched my pockets and said,“Uncle, I don't have cash. Can I pay through Google Pay or Mpay?” He hesitated for a second, then nodded.“Okay, come.”

His tone was soft, neither impatient nor cold. I stepped in, feeling a little guilty. I knew cash would have helped him more.