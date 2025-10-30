The Day A Rickshaw Driver Made My Morning In Kashmir
By Syed Sammer Mehdi
That morning, the city of Srinagar felt its usual mix of motion and mist. I was heading to college, trying to catch up with time and thoughts, when I waved down a rickshaw.
The driver, an elderly man with silver hair and kind eyes, turned around as I said,“Uncle, I have to go to XYZ College.”ADVERTISEMENT
“Hundred rupees,” he replied.
I searched my pockets and said,“Uncle, I don't have cash. Can I pay through Google Pay or Mpay?” He hesitated for a second, then nodded.“Okay, come.”
His tone was soft, neither impatient nor cold. I stepped in, feeling a little guilty. I knew cash would have helped him more.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment