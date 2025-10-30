When Love Wears Iron: Reading Hussain Zafar's Shareefo Ka Mohalla

Hussain Zafar's Shareefo Ka Mohalla

By Bashir Ahmad Dar

Hussain Zafar's Shareefo Ka Mohalla (The Clan of Decents) is a book that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Rooted in Kashmir's soil and shaped by its layered society, it captures what it means to live, strive, and stay grounded in one's values while moving through a changing world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zafar writes with the calm assurance of someone who has seen both the simplicity of village life and the complexities of city living.

Born in Rantipora, Pulwama, and later moving to Srinagar, he uses this dual perspective to draw a picture that is vivid, layered, and hauntingly familiar to anyone from Kashmir.

The book opens with an unexpected grace. In his dedication, Zafar writes to“all those whom he may have hurt - intentionally or unintentionally.”

This small act of humility sets the tone for what follows: a work that invites introspection, forgiveness, and the courage to see oneself truthfully.

Even in his introduction, where he dismantles the superstition around the number three, by calling himself the third child who always came third in class, Zafar weaves a defiance against fear and fatalism.

It's the first of many subtle sparks in the book.

One of the most compelling chapters,“Phavda” (Shovel), shows Zafar at his finest. The story follows Salman, a boy from Baramulla who rises to become an IAS officer, but carries through life the humble shovel his father once made him repair at an ironsmith's shop.

The shovel, in Zafar's world, becomes a symbol, first of obedience, then of burden, and finally of gratitude.

Through Salman's journey, Zafar builds a moving parable about moral inheritance: success without character, he reminds us, is hollow. The moment when the grown Salman holds the shovel with tears in his eyes feels like an emotional homecoming, where love, humility, and memory converge.

Zafar's power lies in his ability to see the moral lesson inside an everyday act.

The story of Salman's father, a man deeply concerned for his son's moral grounding, is both tender and unsettling. It reflects how parental love in Kashmir, and in much of South Asia, often takes the form of discipline and restraint.

But, by showing the mother and sister lowering their gaze in helplessness, Zafar also critiques the patriarchal order that silences women even within affection. Their silence speaks volumes about the limits of their power in shaping the lives of the men they love.

At its heart, Shareefo Ka Mohalla is a mirror held up to our society. It honours the virtues of humility and obedience while questioning the structures that contain them.

Zafar writes to remind that success is incomplete if it forgets its beginnings, and that true strength comes from remembering who shaped us.

The language is simple, the imagery profound, and the moral unmistakable.