The Fertility Clock Is Ticking For Kashmir'

Kashmir's newest population data has set off alarm bells. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reports the region's fertility rate has plummeted to 1.4, one of the lowest in the country and far below the replacement level of 2.1.

The number signals a dramatic social shift for a place once defined by large, close-knit families.

“I didn't believe it at first,” says Dr. Sabahat Rasool, one of Kashmir's top fertility specialists.“It's deeply worrying.”

The change is visible in living rooms and wedding halls across the valley. Fewer marriages, delayed parenthood, and shrinking families are becoming the new normal.

“We've turned marriage into a burden,” Dr. Sabahat says.“Big weddings, job demands, and unhealthy competition have made it inaccessible for many.”

Couples marrying later, struggle to conceive, and enter parenthood when their best reproductive years are already behind them.

Experts say this shift could alter Kashmir's social and economic fabric in the years ahead.

With young people moving out, elderly care rising, and family ties thinning, the region faces a future that feels both modern and uncertain.

“We are slowly becoming a society that's old before it's ready,” warns Dr. Sabahat.“The fertility clock is ticking, not just for women, but for Kashmir as a whole.”

In a candid chat with Kashmir Observer, Dr. Sabahat Rasool, Senior IVF Consultant and Associate Professor at LD Hospital, breaks down what's driving the fertility fall, how modern lifestyles are reshaping family choices, and what the numbers really mean for Kashmir's future.

When you first saw that NFHS report showing J&K's fertility rate at 1.4, what was your first reaction?

Honestly, my first thought was, this can't be right! And if it is, then yes, it's worrying. We all know fertility rates are dropping around the world, but I didn't think we'd come this close to those numbers. It's a big deal because fertility rate says a lot about where a society is headed.

So, what does this number really tell us about how Kashmiri families are living today?

It says a lot, actually. It shows how marriage has become such a heavy burden, something that was supposed to be simple and blessed has turned into a competition. We've turned weddings into shows of extravagance, and that's made marriage inaccessible for many.

Then there's this obsession with government jobs. People literally treat it like a marriage eligibility test. If you're in the private sector or doing a startup, you're somehow less“marriage material.” It's ridiculous.

Some people say smaller families are a choice. Others think it's about stress, money, health, or migration. What do you think is really going on?

I think it's a mix of everything.

First, women today are more independent. They're studying, building careers, and want to be financially stable before they think of marriage or children. Then there's this constant stress, the pressure to earn more, do better, and live up to social expectations. It's exhausting.

And because people are marrying later, often in their 30s, the biological window gets smaller. That brings fertility issues, high-risk pregnancies, and dependence on treatments like IVF when people are already in their 40s.

So women's education and jobs, would you say they've completely reshaped how people plan families now?

Oh, absolutely. Women are used to earning and managing their own lives now. They don't want to marry early and put their dreams on hold. They're also changing gender roles. They expect equal partnerships, husbands who share housework and childcare.

And when it comes to family size, women now plan consciously, based on their lifestyle, career goals, and financial comfort.

Do you think there are things we don't openly talk about, like stress, infertility, and late marriages that silently shape all this?

Definitely. These things are shaping everything from behind the scenes.

When women cross into their late 20s and 30s, the fertility clock starts ticking faster. Stress, financial insecurity, and relationship issues take additional toll.

And when couples delay having kids, they often find themselves aging alongside their children, dealing with health issues when their kids are still young.

It's like hitting old age and parenthood at the same time. It's a tough mix.

Some people think this low fertility means we're becoming more modern and“planned.” Others say it's dangerous that we'll have more old people and fewer workers. Where do you stand?

I think it's a real concern. Yes, conscious choices are good, but a fertility rate this low signals bigger problems ahead. We need balance between young and old populations.

Otherwise, we're looking at strained social systems, economic slowdown, and a serious labour shortage that could make us rely on outside workers.

What do you think this trend means for youth, gender roles, and family bonds over the next couple of decades?

Oh, things are already shifting. Gender roles are changing fast. You'll see more men sharing childcare and housework.

But on the flip side, young people are leaving Kashmir for better jobs, and their parents are left behind, lonely and aging. Grandkids are growing up abroad, detached from their roots.

Slowly, the cultural identity we're so proud of starts fading.

Could this really lead to brain drain or cultural loss?

It already is. The local workforce is shrinking because so many young people are moving out. That's why we're depending more on outside labour.

And as our next generations grow up abroad, they lose their language, and sense of“home.”

Over time, the idea of being Kashmiri becomes more symbolic than lived.

How strong are religion, culture, and family traditions in all this? Are they still guiding people's choices, or are they fading?

They're fading, no doubt about it. Religion never taught us to show off, but look at how weddings are now: pure Bollywood!

Families are under pressure to outdo each other. That's not culture, that's competition.

And somewhere in all this glitter, we're losing respect for parents, forgetting values, and letting the family bond fray.

There's a deep disconnect between what faith teaches and how we actually live.