Tea, Frost, And Faith On Kashmir Highway

By Madhat Bin Hashmat

Every winter, as snow tightens its grip on the mountains, the Srinagar-Jammu highway disappears beneath ice and rock.

The trucks line up for miles, engines go off, and drivers wait for road clearance. Each closure cuts Kashmir off from the rest of the country.

Fuel runs low, markets slow down, and for a moment, it feels as if the valley has stopped breathing.

The 270-kilometer highway carries Kashmir's economy, food, medicine, and spirit. Apples from Sopore, petrol bound for Srinagar, oxygen cylinders, and letters of hope all move along this road.

When it closes, the valley feels the pause in homes, markets, and waiting hands across the land.

In the months of sunlight, the highway lives in constant motion. Trucks roll in convoys, dhabas thrum with laughter, and the hills echo with engines and honking horns.

From dawn to midnight, it feels like a living river, one that keeps the valley fed and the markets awake.

Then comes December. Snow begins its slow descent, turning the road into a test of endurance. One rockfall near Ramban or an avalanche at Banihal can freeze life for days.

The drivers know this dance well. They line up their trucks, boil tea on small stoves, and wait with the patience of men who understand that nature decides the pace.“When the highway sleeps, we also sleep,” a driver from Anantnag says.“We wait for it to breathe again.”

That wait travels down the mountains into homes and bazaars. Within days, fuel stations limit supply. Vegetable crates in Batamaloo grow fewer. Bakers shorten their batches.

Families stretch rations with calculation. Mothers check medicine stocks, children study under dimmer lamps, and markets learn to hold their breath.

This cycle has repeated for decades. The valley's economy, worth over ₹2.2 lakh crore, leans heavily on this one fragile road. Each closure costs millions in trade delays and fuel losses. But the tone in Kashmir remains calm.

People adapt, share, and show a collective choreography of courage.

Small lives hinge entirely on traffic along the route. Mechanics in Ramban hammer frozen axles, chai sellers in Qazigund serve steaming cups to stranded drivers, and roadside shopkeepers survive on the uncertain movement. When the highway sleeps, they too wait, patiently.