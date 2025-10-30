Russians Strike Dormitory In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Four Civilians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy had been attacking Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district for several hours. A dormitory was hit - several floors there have been destroyed,” he wrote.

In addition, several fires broke out in residential areas, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Russian forces strikedistrict

Soon after, Fedorov reported that four people had been injured as a result of a combined Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

“Two of them - a 45-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man - were taken to hospital. Two other women received medical aid on site and refused hospitalization,” the official clarified.

Earlier reports indicate that explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia overnight as Russian forces attacked the city with ballistic missiles.

Illustrative photo: unsplash