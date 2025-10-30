Russians Strike Dormitory In Zaporizhzhia, Injuring Four Civilians
“The enemy had been attacking Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district for several hours. A dormitory was hit - several floors there have been destroyed,” he wrote.
In addition, several fires broke out in residential areas, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.Read also: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia district
Soon after, Fedorov reported that four people had been injured as a result of a combined Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.
“Two of them - a 45-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man - were taken to hospital. Two other women received medical aid on site and refused hospitalization,” the official clarified.
Earlier reports indicate that explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia overnight as Russian forces attacked the city with ballistic missiles.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment