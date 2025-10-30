Ukraine Preparing For U.S. Senate Hearings On Russia's Abduction Of Ukrainian Children Ambassador Stefanishyna

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna told Ukrinform about this.

“We have started preparing to participate in the upcoming hearings on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children,” said Ukraine's ambassador in Washington.

She emphasized that the Ukrainian side“highly values” the bipartisan initiative by Senators Lindsey Graham and Brian Schatz, which draws attention to one of the most barbaric crimes of Russia's aggression.

“Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its steadfast support in the effort to bring back illegally deported Ukrainian children and ensure accountability for those responsible,” Stefanishyna noted.

Zelensky, Carney issue joint statement on return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

As reported, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Brian Schatz announced on Wednesday their intention to hold a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children. They said they plan to officially invite Russian Ambassador to the United States Aleksandr Darchiev to testify before Congress on this issue. The date of the hearing has not yet been set.

Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the USA