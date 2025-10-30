Moderate Weather To Continue Through Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- Temperatures are set to remain slightly above seasonal averages through the weekend, bringing moderate, comfortable weather across most regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Thursday, temperatures will rise 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, creating moderate conditions across the country with high clouds appearing at times. Easterly winds will blow at a moderate speed, occasionally active in the eastern parts of the Kingdom.Friday will bring similar weather, with moderate temperatures prevailing across most areas and medium and high clouds appearing, particularly over southern regions. Easterly winds will remain moderate, sometimes picking up in the east.A slight increase in temperatures is forecast for Saturday, as moderate weather continues across most regions and relatively warm conditions develop around the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High clouds will appear, while moderate easterly winds persist.Sunday will maintain the same pattern, featuring mild to moderate autumn weather, thin high clouds, and steady easterly breezes.Temperature readings for Thursday show highs and lows of 28 and 15 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 24 and 12 in West Amman, 25 and 11 in the northern highlands, and 31 and 14 in the Sharah highlands.In desert areas, temperatures will range between 29 and 15 degrees, while the plains are expected to record 34 and 18 degrees. The northern Jordan Valley will see 34 and 18 degrees, compared to 33 and 22 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley.Around the Dead Sea, temperatures will reach 32 and 21 degrees, and 33 and 21 degrees in Aqaba.