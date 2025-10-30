Uzbekistan Hits Major Milestone In Solar And Wind Power Generation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Solar and wind power plants in Uzbekistan have generated 9 billion kWh of electricity as of October 22, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

This milestone reflects the country's ongoing efforts to achieve the strategic goals set by the President during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on September 20, 2023, and the 80th anniversary session on September 23, 2025, in New York - namely, adapting the economy to climate change, achieving carbon neutrality, and significantly increasing the share of green energy.

Currently, Uzbekistan operates 12 solar photovoltaic power plants and 5 wind power plants, with a combined capacity of 4,682 megawatts.

The impact of this "green" energy development is substantial:



2.73 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been saved; 4 million tons of harmful emissions into the atmosphere have been avoided.

Another key figure: all hydro, solar, and wind power plants in Uzbekistan have produced a total of 14.52 billion kWh of electricity so far this year, meaning green energy now accounts for 23 percent of the country's total electricity generation.

This output is sufficient to meet the 10-month electricity needs of 7.5 million households or the annual needs of 6 million households.

Meanwhile, just 29 days ago - on September 23 - solar and wind power plants had produced 8 billion kWh, highlighting rapid growth in renewable energy generation.