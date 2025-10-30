Azerbaijan Tallies Natural Gas Sales To Italy In 8M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan exported 6.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $3.1 billion to Italy in the period from January through August 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee shows that the export value grew by $495.6 million or 18.8 percent, while the volume decreased by 405.7 million cubic meters or 6.1 percent, compared to the same period last year (6.6 billion cubic meters totaling $2.6 billion).

Overall, Azerbaijan has exported 16.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through August 2025, generating $5.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 625.9 million cubic meters in gas exports, or 3.9 percent in volume terms, and $541.1 million in value, marking a 10 percent growth compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported 233.3 million cubic meters of natural gas at a total cost of $36 million over the reporting period. Compared to the same period of the previous year, natural gas imports decreased by 234.4 million cubic meters, or by 2.1 times in volume, and by $38.8 million, or two-fold in value.