Gateway Ventures Int'l Advances Projects With Dragon Oil In Turkmenistan (Exclusive)
Speaking on the sidelines of the "Turkmenistan Oil and Gas" conference, Meredov noted that a key focus of the partnership is a five-year service contract with Dragon Oil, which includes underwater inspections of offshore structures.
"To carry out these operations, we deploy our own team of IMCA-certified divers. The project is conducted fully in compliance with international norms and standards," Meredov said.
He added that the company is completing a corrosion monitoring project for the same operator.
"We are proud of the work accomplished, the project is nearing completion, and the client is satisfied with the results. This can be considered a successful example of our collaboration," he noted.
Meredov emphasized that participation in the conference provided an opportunity to discuss expanding cooperation with other oil and gas enterprises in Turkmenistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment