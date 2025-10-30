In Crimea, 'Court' Keeps Crimean Muslim Women Imprisoned

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, lawyer Emil Kurbedinov informed Crimean Solidarity about this decision.

It was noted that the hearings took place without the women's participation, as, since 23 October, they have been undergoing compulsory forensic psychiatric examinations. The court sessions were held behind closed doors.

On 15 October, following raids in the Sevastopol and Bakhchysarai districts of Crimea, four Crimean Tatar women were detained: 39-year-old Esma Nimetulaieva, 20-year-old Elviza Aliieva, 18-year-old Nasiba Saidova, and 21-year-old Fevziie Osmanova.

The next day, the Kyiv District Court of Simferopol placed the women in custody on charges of alleged involvement in the activities of the Islamic political organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the four detained Crimean Tatar women - Esma Nimetulaeva, Elviza Alieva, Fevziye Osmanova, and Nasiba Saidova - were placed in the Crimean Republican Psychiatric Hospital No. 1 named after M. I. Balaban for forensic psychiatric examination

