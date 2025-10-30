In Kherson Region, Ukrainian Defenders Destroy Russian Osa Surface-To-Air Missile System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook and released a video of the operation.

“As a result of joint actions by operators of the 426th Separate Battalion of Unmanned Systems of the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy and the National Guard unit Lasar's Group, an Osa surface-to-air missile system was detected and destroyed,” the report reads.

It is noted that despite the enemy's attempts to conceal its equipment, pilots of the 426th Separate Battalion identified the target and conducted adjustments, after which fighters of Lasar's Group successfully destroyed the launcher.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the autumn of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River remains temporarily occupied by Russian troops, while Ukrainian units continue to hold their positions there.

Photo: illustrative