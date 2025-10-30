Iraq Prepares Special Polling For Security Personnel Ahead Of Parliamentary Election
Deputy spokesman, Nibras Abu Souda, said, the special vote is open to members of Iraq's security and military forces, including those in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. The vote will take place on Nov 9.
“These centres have been distributed according to a plan that ensures easy access and the smooth flow of the electoral process,” Abu Souda said in a statement.
He said, 1,313,980 security personnel are eligible to vote at 809 polling centres, with 4,501 booths across all provinces.
Iraq's last parliamentary election in 2021, sparked violent clashes in Baghdad, and led to nearly a year of political deadlock before a government was formed.– NNN-NINA
