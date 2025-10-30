Trump-Xi Meeting That Will Determine War And Peace In The 21St Century

Trump and Xi.

Three themes, two historical events and the other a concept from physics, may best describe (or even define) the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Physics first.

In this schema, singularity is a point of infinite density and spacetime curvature [....] where concepts of space and time break down. A derivative from mathematics, 'singularity is a point where the mathematical function is not“well behaved”. Conjoined together and meshed with technology, singularity is a point in time in the future where stupendous and irreversible changes lead to unknown and unpredictable changes to human civilization'.

Now consider historical events.

In the 19th century Qing China, when country ran a trade surplus with the world, exporting more and importing less, imperial Britain sought to open China to the Opium trade.

Resisted by China, all in vain, leading to the First Opium War, this era, a defining one for the country, led to the unravelling of Qing China. (This including territorial losses over regions like Hongkong.) Thus was born what Chinese scholars called 'the century of humiliation'.

A pivotal time for China, the 'century of humiliation' can, in modern parlance, be held to be the country's 'foundational myth' (that has roots in real history).

The implications of 'the century of humiliation' have been stark. A bedrock principle internalized by China's political and intellectual elite, the lessons drawn are: never again and never negotiate from a position of weakness.

Historical event two.

In 1971, at the peak of the Cold War, between the United States and the former USSR, the able but very cynical practitioner of realism, Henry Kissinger, made an opening to Mao Tse Tung's China. The aim was to engineer a split between Soviet Russia and China.

Against the backdrop of the Vietnam war and Richard Nixon's domestic shenanigans, Kissinger was eminently successful. The China opening was a historical event of great import.

Albeit seemingly unrelated, the concepts of singularity, the historical events delineated here, separated by time, all come eloquently and poignantly together in the historic meeting between Trump and Xi today. The question is how.

Consider the concepts of singularity first.

A defining feature of Donald Trump's approach to politics, all forms of the concept- physics, technological, and mathematical- mesh in the 47th president of the United States.

A 'disruptor', to borrow an inaccurate term from the start-up lexicon, Trump appears to roll back time to the 'Golden Years' of the United States, the post 1950's interlude. This naturally and inevitably has both domestic and international implications.

Emblematized by the 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) slogan, Trump, given the US constitutional term limits on presidential office, does not have much time. To obviate this, Trump is compressing politics-international, domestic- economics, politics and cultural aspects of the same in the overall framework informed by singularity. Tariffs and trade policy are central to this.

The 47th president of the United State's singularity comes into sharp focus in China, a country that has emerged as a power in its own right, but whose politico-cultural focus and orientation is informed by the 'century of humiliation' and the lessons drawn thereof.

While the parallel with Kissinger's opening to China is not entirely accurate, but in terms of world historical import, it holds, the real 'battle' is between Trump's singularity and Xi's conception of China.

Such is the import of the meeting that world peace, global security and the larger all-important questions of war and peace in the 21st century are entirely dependent on the outcome of the meeting.

What then can be expected from the meeting?

Nothing can be foretold given the nature of the conceptual underpinnings and issues at stake. But what is obvious is that both the international system and structure – the structural, operating and conceptual frameworks for international relations – are at this world historical stage dependent on personalities and leaders of two important nations. This is not an aberration; it has happened in the past and the past being determinative of the future, both leaders, Trump and Xi must seize the present. What would this entail?

For Trump, it means understanding in clear and lucid terms where Xi comes from, the well springs of the Chinese presidents' fears, hopes and aspirations for his country. (The century of humiliation and the never again lesson is central to these.)

On his part, the Chinese president must understand in same terms the fears, hopes and aspirations that Trump has for his country.

This starting point for negotiations between Trump and Xi will have implications for international relations. What could be the best outcome of the negotiations?

Given the stakes and the nature of the issues involved, there can unfortunately be no best outcome. What there can be is an optimal one that corresponds to the micro-economics notion of 'pareto optimality – 'a condition where resources are allocated on such an efficient basis that it is impossible to make one person better off without making the other worse off'.

What structure, the question is, would international relations and world order correspond to?