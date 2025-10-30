British National Latest Homicide In St Lucia

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Royal St Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has identified the latest homicide in Saint Lucia as a UK national residing in Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory in the Eastern Caribbean, per RSLPF news at 5, October 29.

According to police reports, responding to the scene of the incident at Garrand, Babonneau, late Tuesday evening, (October 28), they observed a male victim lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds. The male victim was later pronounced my a medical practitioner on location.

Assistant superintendent of police with responsibility for the northern division of the RSLPF Eldeen Henry, said the deceased is a 26-year-old British national, identified as Kenrelle O'Flaherty.

The statistics on homicides to date were not reported. What does this mean? The editorial – St Lucia's underworld control 'tings' – says,“The police force is struggling to cope with the surge in homicides, incapable of accurately reporting homicides....“

British nationals impacted by crime and other major accidents include Roger Pratt, Robert Hathaway, Donnie McKinnon, and the electrocution of Martin Ellis.

In 2018, former national security minister, Keith Mondesir, indicated that the crime situation highlights a lack in basic policing, and that police officers are not walking in the communities.

July 29, minister for home affairs, justice and national security, Hermangild Francis said:“Crime is now big business in Saint Lucia, there are persons who are known hitmen in Saint Lucia, and these guys will not hesitate, if they get the right amount of money, to put a hit on you.”

British visitors to Saint Lucia account for the second largest source market in 2024, recording 19 percent market share. This is concerning, as UK visitors tend to stay longer and spend more on island. Saint Lucia depends heavily on the tourism sector. A drop in UK arrivals signifies reduced tourism revenue with ripple effects in multiple sectors of the economy.

Marking the 14th edition of the annual Saint Lucia Showcase UK in September 2025, Louis Lewis, CEO of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), noted:

“The UK remains one of our most important markets for visitor arrivals. Strengthening our ties with UK partners is critical to sustaining and growing Saint Lucia's tourism. Beyond the volume of arrivals, the UK market is especially valuable because travellers typically stay an average of 12 nights, delivering a strong contribution in bed nights to the island's economy. The relationships we nurture here directly influence how many travellers choose Saint Lucia, and our focus is on ensuring those experiences are authentic, community-driven, and sustainable.”

UK foreign travel advice on Saint Lucia reads, crime and assault”

“There have been incidents of crime in Saint Lucia, including murder, armed robbery and sexual assault. There is a continuing serious risk of homicides, primarily gang-related and involving guns. Some incidents have taken place in public areas. Take precautions to protect your personal safety:...“

Incidents with British nations, Saint Lucia's second-largest tourism market share cannot be ignored. A continued decline in UK visitors and the economic impact are too great in an economy dependent on tourism.

On the challenges of crime, decisive action is needed to restore public order and a security apparatus that is clear-eyed on safety and security, far above finances and resources already expended.

The post British national latest homicide in St Lucia appeared first on Caribbean News Global.