Ananya Panday Birthday: Net Worth, Income, Lavish Lifestyle And Other Deets

Ananya Panday has turned 27. She was born on October 30, 1998, in Mumbai. She is Chunky Panday's daughter. On her birthday, let's find out how much Ananya earns per month, what her net worth is, and how much she charges for a film

Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, is now 27. Her film career hasn't been remarkable, with no solo hits. On her birthday, let's look at her assets and fees.

Recent reports state Ananya Panday's net worth is around ₹74 crore. Her monthly income is ₹60 lakh, and she earns about ₹7 crore annually.

Ananya Panday charges ₹3 crore per film. She earns ₹50 lakh from social media posts and up to ₹60 lakh from various brand endorsements.

In 2023, Ananya bought a 2-bedroom flat in Bandra, designed by Gauri Khan. Apartments there cost ₹1.5-9.5 crore. Her Pali Hill home is valued at ₹10 crore.

Ananya owns luxury cars like a BMW 7 Series (₹1.70 Cr), Range Rover Sport (₹1.84 Cr), and more. She also loves expensive bags from brands like Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta.

Ananya Panday debuted in 2019 with 'Student of the Year'. Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the film also starred Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. It earned ₹98.16 crore.

Ananya Panday was seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari Chapter 2' this year. Her upcoming films are 'Tu Meri Main Tera' and 'Chand Mera Dil,' releasing this year and in 2026.