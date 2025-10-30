Akshay Kumar Upcoming Movies: Kesari 3 To Hera Pheri 3 Check Full List

Bollywood Upcoming Movies List: A new upcoming film from well-known Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been announced. So, let's find out what other movies he's going to rock.

According to media reports, Akshay Kumar will now appear in director Anees Bazmee's untitled film. It will be a family comedy-drama movie.

In Priyadarshan's 'Bhoot Bangla,' Akshay Kumar stars with Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more. The film's release date has not yet been announced.

After 'Kesari 2's success, Akshay Kumar will star in the third installment. An official announcement for the film has not been made yet.

In 'Hera Pheri 3,' Akshay Kumar, along with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, will be seen in key roles. The movie's shooting will start soon.

Akshay Kumar has started shooting for 'Welcome to the Jungle.' He will be seen with Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and many others.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were featured in Priyadarshan's film 'Haiwaan.' However, the movie's release date has not been revealed yet.

Akshay Kumar will have a key role in the horror-comedy 'Stree 3.' The film is expected to hit theaters by 2027.