Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Montha Wrecks Havoc Alert Issued For THESE Places


2025-10-30 12:00:38
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Just as the weather department predicted, Cyclone Montha has unleashed its fury. After causing chaos in Andhra Pradesh, the storm is now hitting Telangana

 

Cyclone Montha, after hitting Andhra Pradesh, is now wrecking Telangana. Streams overflowed, disrupting life. It changed course, now affecting north and south Telangana districts.

Rains haven't stopped since Wednesday night. Districts like Warangal are hit hard, with overflowing streams, collapsed homes, and power outages. Heavy rain is expected to continue.

Due to heavy rains, schools in districts like Warangal are closed. Raging streams have damaged roads, and trains are halted or diverted. Traffic is rerouted on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway.

Flood risk in Godavari basin districts like Adilabad and Nizamabad. A red alert is on for Warangal and Hanumakonda for 24 more hours. Parvathagiri saw 34.8 cm of rain.

NDRF teams have started rescue operations in districts like Hanumakonda and Warangal. People in low-lying areas are being moved to safer places. Officials have warned people to stay indoors.

AsiaNet News

