THIS Tollywood Heroine Has Worked With Top Actors But Never With Prabhas Here's Why

A top actress who's worked with nearly every big star in Tollywood hasn't done a single movie with Prabhas. So, who is she? And why hasn't she worked with Prabhas?

Young Rebel Star Prabhas became Tollywood's first pan-India hero after Baahubali. He's known for big-budget films. Despite some flops, his star power hasn't faded. He has over six films in the pipeline.

Working with Prabhas is a treat for directors and co-stars. He's fun and humble. He often brings homemade food to the set. Heroines are thrilled to work with him. Almost all top Tollywood heroines have, except for one: Samantha. Yes, Samantha has never been paired with Prabhas in a movie.

Samantha has worked with all top Tollywood heroes like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, NTR, and Ram Charan. But she's never acted with Prabhas. There's no specific reason, but the height difference seems to be the issue. Directors reportedly didn't pursue this pairing because of their significant height gap.

Prabhas recently hinted that their height difference is the issue. He said the nearly 10-inch gap makes framing them tough. He's over 6 ft, she's around 5 ft. This is why they haven't been paired, though she has worked with other tall actors.

Prabhas is busy with a packed schedule. 'Raja Saab' is nearing release, and another film is shooting fast. 'Spirit' with Sandeep Reddy Vanga is next. 'Salaar 2' and 'Kalki 2' are also in the pipeline. It could take him over five years to finish them all.

Samantha is busy as a producer, making her own films. After a hit, she launched 'Maa Inti Bangaram.' She's also a hot topic due to love rumors with director Raj Nidimoru, recently celebrating Diwali with his family.