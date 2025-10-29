403
Earthna Launches 10Th Edition Of Qatar Sustainability Week
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2025, led by Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), will run from November 1-8.
Marking 10 years of community engagement, QSW 2025 launches with a strong focus on sustainability activations; from public events on food wastage to promoting environmentally friendly living habits, this year's QSW will feature nearly 400 activities, including workshops, panel discussions, and community engagement events to inspire action across all segments of society.
In addition, Earthna-led events will shed light on important sustainability themes, from exploring opportunities within the blue economy to family visits to mangrove restoration sites, offering participants multiple ways to connect with Qatar's natural ecosystem.
QF's Education City is marking the week with the Clean Plate Campaign to reduce food waste. The City Operations team is highlighting ongoing sustainability initiatives across landscaping, hospitality, transport, and cleaning, while Green Island will host a series of community workshops and activities in collaboration with partners. The Qatar Red Crescent Society have launched their“1 Million Jerseys for Gaza” campaign to support urgent relief efforts for the people in Gaza.
Among the many activations planned for the week, these flagship programmes aim to strengthen Qatar's environmental resilience, support national decarbonisation efforts and encourage cross-sector partnerships in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.
Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, executive director, Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, said:“Over the past decade, Qatar Sustainability Week has evolved from an awareness campaign into a national movement that drives measurable change. Each year, it brings together thousands of individuals and organisations, proving that sustainability thrives when it's lived collectively - not just discussed.”
Ahmed Mohammed al-Sada, assistant undersecretary, Climate Change Affairs at MoECC affirmed that the ministry's co-operation with the“Earthna” Centre to launch Qatar Sustainability Week 2025 stems from its firm commitment to supporting national initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability, and in implementation of the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy, which represents a comprehensive framework for climate action in the State.
He pointed out that Qatar Sustainability Week represents a leading national platform for strengthening environmental awareness in society, confirming the ministry's keenness to organise several activities targeting various segments of society, in order to enhance environmental knowledge and activate the role of individuals and institutions in achieving sustainable development.
QSW 2025 will bring together several strategic partners including the Ministry of Sports and Youth which emphasises its commitment to empowering young people to become active participants in sustainability.
Rashed Ali Alnoaimi, representative of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, said: At the Ministry of Sports and Youth, we believe that youth empowerment is a fundamental pillar in the journey toward sustainable development. Young people are the main drivers of positive change and active partners in building a more aware and sustainable future."
This year, the ministry is participating in Qatar Sustainability Week with 37 youth-focused events and 11 sports activities, reflecting its commitment to promoting community awareness and fostering a culture of sustainability across both the youth and sports sectors.”
