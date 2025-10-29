Aspora Takes Over Dubai With 'Cashpora' Trucks To Expose Hidden Fees

Aspora Money Truck at Dubai Frame

- - Parth Garg, Founder & CEO, AsporaDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / --The campaign united Dubai's Indian community around fairer, simpler remittancesAspora, the fintech startup for the global Indian diaspora, wrapped up one of Dubai's most striking campaigns in the last few weeks - the Cashpora trucks.Each truck, filled with paper symbolizing the billions of dirhams lost in remittance fees every year, drove across Dubai's busiest areas - from DIFC and Downtown to Bur Dubai, Karama, and Deira - bringing Aspora's message to life:“It shouldn't cost money to send money.”The campaign turned heads across the city. Thousands stopped to take photos, participate in fun on-ground activities, and win exclusive cricket merchandise signed by Yuvraj Singh, Aspora's brand ambassador.Running through September, the activation was amplified online with fans spotting and sharing Cashpora trucks across Instagram and LinkedIn using #Aspora and #CashporaTruck - driving massive engagement and authentic conversations around hidden transfer fees.On cricket matchdays, the trucks circled Dubai Sports City, creating a buzz around the stadium and connecting with the cricket-loving NRI community.Founded by Parth Garg, a Stanford dropout raised in Abu Dhabi, Aspora offers zero-fee money transfers to India at Google-matching rates - ensuring more money reaches home.With Cashpora, Aspora didn't just run a campaign - it started a movement for fair, transparent remittances.

