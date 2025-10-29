MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Mazda Rolls Out New Version of Brand Symbol from Japan Mobility Show 2025

HIROSHIMA, Japan, October 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) announced today that it will gradually roll out a new version of its brand symbol, embodying its unwavering belief and enduring commitment to shaping the future. This brand symbol will also be featured at the Mazda booth at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, a place to showcase the future of the Mazda brand to the world, delivering Mazda's new brand expression to visitors.







Mazda booth at Japan Mobility Show 2025 featuring the new version of the brand symbol

The new version of Mazda's brand symbol inherits the spirit of its symbol introduced in June 1997, representing the letter 'M' with the evocation of soaring wings. This embodies the Company's commitment to continuous self-reform and dynamic, unceasing growth. It demonstrates the evolution of the brand toward the next generation.

The sleek and bold form enhances visibility, particularly in digital environments, resulting in a more refined design. The new version of the wordmark, launched alongside it, adopts a modern style. The new version of the brand symbol and wordmark are now being adopted on the Mazda corporate website starting today.







New version of the brand symbol in the digital area

The new version of the brand symbol and the current brand symbol will be applied optimally according to location and media characteristics to enhance global brand recognition.

Mazda will continue to pursue the "Joy of Driving" under its core value of“Radically Human,” and aim to deliver the "Joy of Living" by creating moving mobility experiences in the daily lives of its customers.

*Definition of Each Mark







