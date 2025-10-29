403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
14Th Kashta Exhibition Opens In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's 14th Kashta exhibition opened, bringing together more than 50 participants to celebrate the country's camping and outdoor heritage. Organized by the Sumaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center under the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the annual event also provides a platform for small businesses and young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and innovations.
Fawaz al-Musaifri, Director of Youth Affairs at the ministry, said the exhibition reflects the role of youth centres in developing programs that engage all segments of society, noting that the ministry continues to support initiatives aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.
Nawaf Mohammed al-Madhahka, Head of the Sumaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center, said this year's exhibition runs for seven days and includes expanded participation from companies offering camping and outdoor equipment, along with government bodies such as the Ministry of Interior's Community Police Department, Al Daayen Municipality, Qatari Diar, and the Ras Laffan Community Engagement Program.
Since its launch, the Kashta exhibition has grown from 15 companies to a national platform hosting dozens of institutions. This year, free outdoor tents have been allocated for small businesses and family-run enterprises to encourage community engagement and local craftsmanship.
The event features training workshops for entrepreneurs, children's entertainment, and sports activities including horse riding and archery, making it a family-friendly destination that combines shopping, recreation, and education.
Fawaz al-Musaifri, Director of Youth Affairs at the ministry, said the exhibition reflects the role of youth centres in developing programs that engage all segments of society, noting that the ministry continues to support initiatives aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.
Nawaf Mohammed al-Madhahka, Head of the Sumaisma and Al Daayen Youth Center, said this year's exhibition runs for seven days and includes expanded participation from companies offering camping and outdoor equipment, along with government bodies such as the Ministry of Interior's Community Police Department, Al Daayen Municipality, Qatari Diar, and the Ras Laffan Community Engagement Program.
Since its launch, the Kashta exhibition has grown from 15 companies to a national platform hosting dozens of institutions. This year, free outdoor tents have been allocated for small businesses and family-run enterprises to encourage community engagement and local craftsmanship.
The event features training workshops for entrepreneurs, children's entertainment, and sports activities including horse riding and archery, making it a family-friendly destination that combines shopping, recreation, and education.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment