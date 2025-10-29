Thrifty UAE Redefines Car Rental With Self-Service Kiosk

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Thrifty Car Rental UAE has introduced the region's first self-service digital car rental kiosk, a move aimed at transforming how vehicles are rented across the Emirates. The kiosk, unveiled at the lobby of Novotel and Ibis Deira Creekside Dubai, allows customers to browse available vehicles, complete identity verification and make payment entirely digitally - the car can then be delivered within one to three hours. The launch signals a clear shift toward technology-led mobility solutions in the car rental industry.

The kiosk offering is part of Thrifty's broader strategy to engage customers seeking convenience, speed and flexibility. At the Arabian Travel Market 2025 the firm outlined its ambition to expand this self-service model across high-traffic zones, including residential areas, shopping centres and transit hubs. The head of retail at Thrifty, Chand Soni, said the company was“building more than a rental network; we're building a connected experience.”

Industry data suggest that the regional car rental market is undergoing a fundamental digital transformation, driven by customer demand for contactless service and the tourism sector's push for smarter mobility. A market research report covering Oman values the digitisation of car rental - including self-service kiosks and app-based models - at US$150 million and growing, citing rising smartphone penetration and government digital-economy initiatives.

Thrifty's kiosk system employs a touchscreen interface, secure identity verification and live payment integration. Users select vehicle type, rental duration and location via the kiosk, triggering delivery logistics in what the company promises as“minutes, not hours”. The vehicle is dropped off at a location of the renter's choice. The system is designed to address both leisure travellers and residents who may need a flexible vehicle-rental alternative without the usual counter-based rental process.

The shift comes as car rental players in the region face increased competition not just from traditional rivals but from app-based mobility services and subscription models. For example, Thrifty itself is rolling out flexible rental plans - including monthly specials and lease-to-own options - to attract customers who prefer longer-term flexibility over ownership. The kiosk adds another layer of convenience for shorter-term rentals or spontaneous plans.

The move may also help Thrifty scale more efficiently. By deploying kiosks in multiple locations, the company can reduce staffing and branch-infrastructure costs, optimise fleet utilisation and meet spontaneous demand without needing multiple full‐service outlets. Soni noted the goal of doubling the network of touchpoints in the period ahead.

However, executing this strategy will bring challenges. The initial investment in digital kiosks and supporting IT infrastructure is substantial, and the process requires robust identity verification, payment security and logistics coordination. According to regional research, smaller operators may struggle to deploy such tech due to cost constraints and customer inertia - in some markets a majority of users remain more comfortable engaging via staffed counters.

Another risk lies in customer adoption. While younger and tech-savvy users may welcome the kiosk format, others may prefer the human interaction offered by traditional rental counters. Thrifty will need to ensure service reliability, vehicle availability and customer support - especially if rentals are completed entirely digitally and delivery timelines become core customer expectations.

Regional mobility trends underscore the importance of innovation. With the UAE emphasising tourism growth, smart infrastructure and digital transformation, the launch aligns with broader national strategies. Thrifty's positioning at the intersection of mobility, digital convenience and customer experience may help meet evolving consumer behaviour, but sustaining value will depend on execution across logistics, fleet management and customer service.

For business travel, hotel partnerships and leisure rentals, the kiosk offers a compelling convenience proposition. At the same time, Thrifty must manage fleet availability, delivery logistics and system uptime to avoid service disruptions. Monitoring how customers adopt the kiosks, how much rental behaviour changes and how much cost or revenue upside emerges will be key to assessing whether this innovation delivers long-term competitive advantage.

