MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Sudan is investing in the cultivation of various crops to promote economic development through its agricultural sector. According to information from state news agency Suna, the projects will be implemented even amid the conflict affecting the North African country.

According to the Suna report, more than one million acres will be allocated for the cultivation of crops such as Egyptian beans and wheat. The decision to invest in the sector was made by Prime Minister Kamil Idris during a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Ismat Qurashi Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources, Arafa Mahmoud Ahmed, visited the Gezira state on Wednesday (29) to oversee the planting of some 115,000 hectares of sesame, corn, and watermelon.

Although praising the efforts of local farmers to ensure planting, Arafa noted that Sudan's harvest will be affected this year by the ongoing conflict in the country. The clashes have resulted in the loss of farmland and machinery. Even so, a large corn harvest is expected, supported by the donation of 400 tons of seeds from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO ).

Read more:

Brazil takes off as global sesame supplier

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©AFP

The post Sudan invests in agricultural cultivation appeared first on ANBA News Agency.