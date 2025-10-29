Avolta Wins 11-Year Duty-Free Contract At John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 8

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Following a series of significant wins at the airport (as shown in the table below), the new retail offering is set to elevate the traveler's experience in the terminal. Highlights include an array of luxury boutiques from global brands, a pre-loved luxury shop and stores inspired by the local spirit of New York City.
Avolta CEO, Xavier Rossinyol said:“Our wins at JFK rank among Avolta's biggest in the North America region in recent years. They underscore the strong growth potential across all our lines of business. Our unwavering commitment to innovation continues to set new standards in airport retail and F&B and this new contract clearly demonstrates this.”
“We have an ambitious vision to redefine the duty-free shopping experience in Terminal 8 and are proud that The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports, and American Airlines share that vision,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.“This is a pivotal moment in JFK's evolution, so it is an honor to be selected as the partner that will transform T8. Combined with our contracts to bring new travel convenience, specialty retail, and food & beverage concepts to the terminal, this expanded partnership will allow us to design a world-class travel experience across all lines of business.”
Avolta's Terminal 8 contracts, through Dufry, HMSHost and Hudson, are part of a USD 125-million commercial redevelopment of the terminal, in partnership with terminal commercial operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and American Airlines, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's larger USD 19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include construction of two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.
Avolta's JFK International Airport wins over the last 12 months
|
Contract win
|
JFK Terminal
|
Business line
|
Link to release
|
Hudson
|
T6
|
Travel retail
|
Press release here
|
Dufry
|
T6
|
Duty-free, hybrid
|
HMSHost
|
T8
|
F&B
|
Press release here
|
Hudson
|
T8
|
Travel retail
|
HMSHost
|
T4
|
F&B
|
Press release here
|
Hudson
|
T5
|
Travel retail
|
Press release here
|
HMSHost
|
T5
|
F&B
|
Dufry
|
T8
|
Duty-free, hybrid
|
(current release)
