Kontron AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Kontron publishes preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2025 - Profit guidance for 2025 confirmed

29.10.2025 / 20:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linz, October 29, 2025 - Kontron , a global leader in IoT technology, today announces preliminary financial results for the first nine months of 2025 in response to the recent, fundamentally unfounded decline in its share price and to prevent market speculation. According to preliminary calculations, revenue in the first nine months of 2025 amounted to EUR 1,182 million compared to EUR 1,208 million in the same period of the previous year and takes the discontinuation of the COM business into account. According to preliminary data, EBITDA for the first nine months increased to EUR 194 million, which corresponds to an increase of 37% compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 141 million. This includes a one-off effect of around EUR 46 million from the deconsolidation of the COM business. On an operating basis, EBITDA in the first nine months of the current financial year amounted to around EUR 148 million. Revenue for the full year 2025 is affected by the discontinuation of the COM business and the focus on business with higher margins and is currently expected to be EUR 1.7 billion (previously EUR 1.8 billion). Management expects EBITDA to remain unchanged at around EUR 270 million. This includes approximately EUR 220 million in operating EBITDA as well as preliminary one-off income of around EUR 46 million from the portfolio adjustment. Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG, comments: "We continue to see strong order intake with a book-to-bill >1x; especially in the areas of railway infrastructure, defense, aerospace and artificial intelligence." Kontron will publish its full results for the first nine months of 2025 on November 5 as planned. About Kontron Kontron AG (, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange. Follow Kontron:

Kontron on LinkedIn News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog Media Contacts Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG - Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81

... Leon-Philipp Kleiss

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

...











The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

