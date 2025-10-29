Australian Mechanic Loses $449K In Home-Buying Scam - Blames Bank, Transfer Company, But They Point To One Big Issue

For some, the ultimate dream is giving back to the parents who raised them, to return years of unconditional love with a gesture of gratitude. For Jimmy, an Australian mechanic, that dream took the form of bricks and mortar.

"I wanted something that I could sort of call home in my mom's and dad's later years, in our later years, and still be close to the kids," he told A Current Affair.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

Must Read

Jimmy walked into his local Commonwealth Bank branch to transfer AU $449,000 - 25 years' worth of life savings - to his conveyancer to purchase a home overlooking Lake Illawarra in New South Wales. He believed doing it in person would offer an extra layer of protection. Instead, it became the very step that cost him everything.

Jimmy's story is part of a growing worldwide trend. In the U.S. alone, Americans reported losing more than $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, according to the Federal Trade Commission, a 25% increase from the previous year.

The transfer details turned out to be fraudulent. Jimmy now points the finger at the conveyancing firm, while the business claims he missed a crucial instruction in the fine print.

The transfer trap

When Jimmy made the transfer, he had no idea a scammer had intercepted his email thread with Active Property Conveyancing. Instead of sending his bank the legitimate payment instructions, he unknowingly followed directions from the fraudster and wired his $449,000 directly into a scammer's account.

He didn't realize what had happened until six days later.

"[The bank teller] goes, 'Just tell me who you want me to pay'. And I said to her, 'I suppose you better do what the email says'. They've just got the paperwork. They've entered it all in. And we left, and that was it," he recalled.

By then, it was too late.

Although Commonwealth Bank attempted to recover the funds, the money had already been divided and rerouted through multiple accounts within 48 hours of the transfer.

Unfortunately, stories like his are becoming all too common. According to Pew Research, nearly three in four U.S. adults (73%) say some form of online scam has targeted them.

“We are at an epidemic level of fraud,” said Kathy Stokes, director of fraud-­prevention programs with American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), in an interview with Time.

Read more: I'm almost 50 and have nothing saved for retirement - what now? Don't panic. These 6 easy steps can help you turn things around

The fine print he missed

Jimmy blames both Active Property Conveyancing and the bank for the scam that wiped out his savings.

"If your system was compromised and they've stolen my information and sent me an email, how's that my fault?" he said.

But the conveyancing firm sees things differently. They say the fraudulent email came from a Hotmail account - not their official domain - and included a clear disclaimer Jimmy failed to follow. The warning read:“DO NOT act on any communication asking you to transfer or deposit funds without first contacting us by telephone.”

Commonwealth Bank also says it took precautions. According to the bank, Jimmy was shown seven scam-related warnings before completing the transfer, including one that asked him to confirm the recipient's banking details independently.

Because he skipped that verification step, the bank says there's no insurance coverage to recover the loss.

A quick call could save your savings

Real estate transactions are already stressful, but scammers can turn them into a financial nightmare. To avoid falling victim, always verify payment instructions by phone before transferring money. Use a trusted number from the contract or the company's website, not the one in the email signature.

Watch for subtle signs of fraud. A strange-looking email address, urgent language or last-minute banking changes should all raise red flags. Many legal and real estate professionals now include disclaimers asking clients to confirm banking details by phone.

And when your bank gives you scam warnings before a transfer, don't just click through. These prompts are designed to slow you down and help you double-check. Scammers count on you being too busy or emotionally invested to look closely. But when it comes to protecting your money, a little hesitation can make all the difference.



Are you richer than you think? 5 clear signs you're punching way above the average American's wealth

Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich - and 'anyone' can do it

This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk 22 US states are now in a recession or close to it - protect your savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

This article originally appeared on Moneywise under the title: Australian mechanic tries to buy home for parents, loses $449K savings in scam - blames bank transfer firm

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.