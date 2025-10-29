I Retired At 60 And Have Been Living Off My Social Security And Pension Without Even Touching My $700K Nest Egg - But Do I Need A Strategy For Rmds?

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Alice recently retired after spending 30 years teaching English Literature at a world-renowned university. She's made responsible choices with her money and has paid off her house while building a nest egg worth $700,000.

Much of this money is in a traditional IRA. She also receives a pension of $5,000 a month and Social Security payments of $2,000 per month, after taxes. The combined checks comfortably cover all of her current living expenses, sitting at just about $6,000 per month.



After retiring last year, Alice dug around for information about long-term care costs and learned about Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs). While Alice hasn't worked with a financial advisor before, she is open to the idea as she wades into the world of long-term care planning, RMDs and tax efficiencies.

Here's what she could do next.

Planning for higher costs

While your golden years can be full of memorable times, the reality of aging is that it can also come with increased living expenses. At some point, you may no longer be able to take care of certain tasks on your own.

Some retirees simply need an extra hand with groceries or household chores. Others may require long-term care with daily support for everyday tasks. And while it's easy to imagine staying healthy and independent forever, things don't always play out that way.

Alice is a relatively young retiree and likely has many independent years ahead of her. But it's helpful to consider that at some point, she may need to outsource some daily living tasks. In fact, more than half of Americans turning 65 will need some type of long-term care, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (1)

Unfortunately, the price tag for long-term care is steep. Without coverage, you could be looking at $4,000 to $15,000 (or more) every month.

One way to mitigate against the potential costs of long-term care is to purchase long-term care insurance. For a single female, the average annual premium is $1,900, according to the National Council on Aging. (2) If possible, Alice should find a way to pay for this insurance product. Since she's spending less than her income each month, it's an expense worth considering to safeguard her financial future.

Crafting a tax-smart RMD plan

Beyond planning for potentially needing long-term care, Alice should also consider a plan for RMDs in her retirement. Since much of Alice's nest egg is saved in a traditional IRA, the funds will be subject to RMDs once she reaches age 73.

Think of RMDs as the minimum amount an account holder must withdraw after a set age. Starting at 73, you'll need to withdraw a set amount each year from accounts such as traditional IRAs, SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs and employer retirement plans, according to the IRS. They're the IRS's way of making sure you don't let your retirement money sit forever. And if you skip your RMD, you will be hit with a 25% tax penalty on the set amount.

There are many considerations needed when crafting the appropriate strategy for reducing RMDs. An optimal process involves understanding multiple tax rules and seemingly unrelated consequences, such as the impact of RMDs on Medicare eligibility. That's why it's usually best to enlist the help of a financial advisor.

An advisor may suggest to Alice that if she wants to minimize her RMDs, the best way is by lowering the balance of the relevant account. For example, she could pursue a conversion strategy that would pull funds out of her traditional IRA and put them into a Roth IRA, which isn't subject to RMDs.

She would still have to pay income taxes on funds she withdraws from her traditional IRA before she tucks them into a Roth IRA.

Or, an advisor may simply tell Alice that she should opt for the simpler path. While she could further optimize her situation through RMDs, the hassle of properly timing conversions and managing the tax consequences may not be worth it for her.

Another option, although one that needs long-term planning, is to capitalize on the backdoor Roth IRA method. If you have a high net worth like Alice, this might be something you want to start thinking about for your retirement.

After all, Roth IRAs don't allow joint filers making above $246,000 or individuals making more than $165,000 in modified adjusted gross income to make contributions. But there's no rule stopping you from contributing to a traditional IRA and then converting it into a Roth IRA.

