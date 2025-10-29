403
NU-Q Students Launch First Zine Edition Of Wisteria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Northwestern University in Qatar (NU-Q)'s student-led literary journal, Wisteria, has released its first limited-edition zine, a student-produced publication showcasing the creativity, collaboration, and cultural curiosity.
The new issue, themed around summer and the return to school, introduces a unique, experimental format for Wisteria that blends literary expression with visual design and humour. Conceptualised and produced by journalism and communication students, Lina Jaafar and Alexander Khalyatyan, who served as both editors and designers, the zine embraces the spontaneous, do-it-yourself aesthetic characteristic of zine culture while upholding NU-Q's tradition of intellectual and artistic rigour.
“These student-led initiatives reflect the kind of creativity and curiosity we love to see at Northwestern Qatar,” said Marwan M Kraidy, dean and CEO of NU-Q.“Wisteria and other student-driven projects show how our students blend intellectual exploration with creative expression, developing the confidence and communication skills that allow them to share their ideas and engage meaningfully with the world.” The issue features contributions from 10 students and recent graduates, including poetry, travel writing, reflections, humour, and philosophical musings. A recurring theme throughout the collection is hope and resilience in the face of adversity, capturing how students use creative expression to make sense of complex emotions and experiences.
Works featured include Verdigris Echoes by Nomin Erdenetsogt '27, which explores the endurance of memory and transformation; A Reflection on Hope and/or Despair? by Sylvie Uwonkunda Dushime '25, which contemplates the tension between optimism and struggle; and Dardacha by Lina Jaafar '28, which celebrates the warmth of dialogue and storytelling within Arab culture.
Faculty adviser, Sam Meekings, associate professor in residence, said the project is a reflection of the vibrant creativity that defines the student experience at NU-Q.“Zines celebrate the quirky, the vibrant, the unique, and the irreverent, as well as the joys of homemade creativity-and that also describes our NU-Q students,” said Meekings.“Their work in creating, editing, and producing this zine issue demonstrates the many forms creativity can take and highlights the range and intensity of our community's artistic passions.”Northwestern University in Qatar Wisteria
