Gaza Truce Violation Disappointing: PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gaza ceasefire violations are very disappointing and frustrating, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani told the Council on Foreign Relations in New York Wednesday.
"We were trying to contain it and we mobilised right away after this and in full coordination with the US. We have seen that the US also is committed to the deal.
"We have been very clear with Hamas and Hamas's response was also very clear to us that they are willing to give up their governance. The open question from their perspective is that this is an obligation on all the factions not on Hamas only."
HE Sheikh Mohammed said he expected the ceasefire to hold in Gaza despite a "violation" as Israel carried out strikes in response to Palestinian fire.
"Fortunately I think the main parties -- both of them -- are acknowledging that the ceasefire should hold and they should stick to the agreement".
Gaza's civil defense agency said the Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people, including at least 35 children.
HE the prime minister called the Israeli strike on Doha that killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security person not only "a shock but a game-changer for all the region."
"I think that the attack itself has shown the US that there are all the red lines being crossed in the region," he said ceasefire violations HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani Council on Foreign Relations
