Why Making A Regular Appointment With Your Doctor Makes A Difference

When it comes to your health, preventive care is a great way to take control of your journey and stay on track. Taking the time to visit the doctor - and reminding loved ones to do the same - might mean a little extra effort, but it also means reassurance. And, it could mean saving a life.

To help you remember to schedule preventive care appointments, think about doing it on the same memorable day every year - a birthday, an anniversary, Groundhog Day. Tying these appointments to a special day will serve as an extra reminder. Here are a few important appointments to make every year and recommended ages to start visiting the doctor.

Wellness exams - Yearly wellness exams play an important part in staying healthy. While an individual's health should provide a guidepost for annual checkups, it's recommended to start scheduling these around age 30 - no later than early 40s.1

Colonoscopies - People with low risk for colon cancer should start scheduling annual colonoscopies after blowing out the candles on their 45thbirthday cake.2 For anyone with a family history of colorectal cancer, it's advisable to start earlier. Talk to a doctor to decide when to start getting these exams.

Skin cancer checks - Think about planning annual trips to the dermatologist starting around age 18.3 Keep risk factors in mind when deciding what age to start annual skin cancer screenings. Medical history, on a personal level and among family members, is important to consider, along with the consequences of frequent sun exposure.

Gynecological exams - While it's recommended to visit the gynecologist for the first time between 13 and 15 years old,4 these appointments don't need to be annual until later. By age 21,5 begin scheduling yearly gynecological exams for pap smears, pelvic exams and other important tests.

Breast exams - People at average risk for breast cancer should start adding breast exams to their gynecological checkups at age 40.6Don't forget to perform self-exams once a month,7 which can detect any changes before visiting a doctor - but don't think of a self-exam as a substitute for your annual exams. Other important tests include mammograms, which are a crucial tool in early detection of changes in the breast tissue, including cancer.

Prostate exams - Men should typically start getting annual prostate exams around age 508 and no later than 55.9 Those at high risk, including African Americans and men with a family history of prostate cancer, should consider making these appointments at an earlier age, starting in their 40s.

Testicular cancer checks - It's recommended to start self-exams at age 15,10 and no later than early 20s.11 After beginning to perform self-exams once a month, ask a doctor for a medical exam once a year.

Feeling good is great, but don't forget to keep up these regular appointments even if everything seems just fine. Visit Aflac/WellnessBenefits to learn how Aflac offers encouragement to visit the doctor's office.

