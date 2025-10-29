CTR Launches Global Campaign 'CTR THE CORE Manual' Showcasing Brand Philosophy And Technical Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Campaign video and manual that embody the brand philosophy now available

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTR, a leading automotive parts brand, has officially launched its global campaign“CTR THE CORE Manual,” encapsulating the brand's philosophy and technical expertise. The campaign was designed to transparently introduce CTR's safety-centered technological innovation accumulated over 70 years and to communicate the brand's essential values in a more accessible way.

Under the message“Safety at the Core of CTR,” the company highlights its brand image, safety-assured design, and technological differentiation. The company emphasized that the campaign goes beyond simple promotion-it is an effort to build customer trust by showcasing its technology, testing, and people.

Additionally,“CTR THE CORE Manual” is structured around easily understandable keywords centered on the brand's core value of "safety," rather than being a typical guide or catalog. The brand value is conveyed through five keywords: △ CORE Safety, which protects every drive and moment; △ CORE Innovation, born from a deep safety philosophy; △ CORE Practical, which helps with easy and accurate parts selection; △ CORE Reassurance, the true peace of mind that genuine parts provide; and △ CORE Fit, precise and reliable design.







The campaign, designed to more easily communicate the value of“safety” that CTR has built over its long history, will roll out across various channels, including a brand story video, a brand manual reflecting CTR's safety philosophy, newsletters, and offline events. The manual contains practical information ranging from product development and verification processes to differentiation from counterfeit products and proper usage instructions, and is provided as a PDF file. Notably, the video draws attention by being produced with only subtitles and music-no narration-so that anyone can easily understand it regardless of language.

(Campaign video: )

Furthermore, an interactive customer quiz event is also available. Participants who take“The CO:RE Quiz of CTR” based on the manual content on the campaign website can receive various prizes through a drawing. The event is open to anyone worldwide and runs until December 11, 2025.

(Quiz event: Core Manual | CTR Aftermarket )

For more details about the campaign and how to participate, visit CTR's official website.

CTR Campaign Page:

CTR Aftermarket Campaign Page:

Marketing Communication Team

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at