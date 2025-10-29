Weather Today: IMD Issues Red Alert For Telangana, Heavy Rainfall Warnings For West Bengal, Bihar, And Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cyclone Montha has weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana on Wednesday; however, rainfall warnings remain in effect for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar until Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Telangana: Red, orange, and yellow alerts issued

A red alert has been issued for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) over Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

An orange alert is in place for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Suryapet districts.

A yellow alert indicates light to moderate rain at isolated locations in Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

West Bengal: Intense rain till Friday

Following Cyclone Montha's weakening, the IMD has forecast three days of intense rainfall across West Bengal before conditions improve from November 1.

October 29: South Bengal districts - including South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur - will see light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers and gusty winds up to 55 kmph.

October 30: The rain zone will move inland towards Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Paschim Bardhaman.

October 31: Rainfall will peak over North Bengal, with heavy to very heavy rain likely in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, and Alipurduar under yellow and orange alerts.

Conditions will ease from November 1, turning partly cloudy and dry by November 3.

Andhra Pradesh: Orange alert for several districts

An orange alert has been sounded for Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rainfall warnings issued for Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Guntur, Palnadu, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Eluru, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

Several districts in Andhra Pradesh have been placed under orange and yellow alert.

Other States: Widespread showers forecast

Bihar and Jharkhand: Rainfall is expected to continue till Thursday.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim: Rain likely from October 30 to November 1.

Odisha: Rainfall on October 29.

East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh: Showers likely on October 29 and 30.

Gujarat: Light to moderate rain till November 1, with isolated very heavy rain likely over Marathwada, Saurashtra, and Kutch regions till October 31, IMD said.

Cyclone Montha update

Following its landfall, Montha weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana. It is likely to move north to northwestwards towards south Chhattisgarh and further weaken into a depression, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was centered at 2330 hrs IST on October 29, 2025, near latitude 19.6°N and longitude 80.7°E, about 110 km southwest of Kanker, 150 km west-northwest of Jagdalpur, 150 km east-southeast of Chandrapur, 160 km northeast of Ramagundam, and 240 km southeast of Nagpur.

The IMD said the system is likely to move northwards across Chhattisgarh and adjoining Vidarbha and is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next a few hours.