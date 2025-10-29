US To Resume Nuclear Weapons Testing On Trump's Orders, A First Since 1992-What's Behind The Decision?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump, ahead of his Thursday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced that he has directed the Department of Defense to promptly resume nuclear weapons testing to maintain "equal basis" with other nuclear powers, according to Reuters.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin last week said that Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon that Moscow claims can bypass any defence system, and that the country plans to move forward with its deployment amid the Ukraine war.

Ahead of the meeting with Xi in South Korea, Trump took to Truth Social and said,“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.” He added,”Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years."

He noted, "The United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country,” Trump wrote on X.“This was achieved through a full update and renovation during my first term. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I hated to do it but had no choice.”

(This is a developing story. More to come)