EXIM Powers American AI Exports Program, Backing President Trump's Push For Global US Leadership In Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), in close coordination with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the US Departments of Commerce and State, is proud to support the launch of the American AI Exports Program-announced by interagency partners as a bold, whole-of-government effort under president Trump's leadership to advance US innovation and global competitiveness in trusted, full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

As a member of the Economic Diplomacy Action Group (EDAG), EXIM is deploying its full suite of financing tools to accelerate the export of US-made AI infrastructure, hardware, and software solutions. Through its China and Transformational Exports Program, a Congressional mandate signed into law by president Trump, EXIM ensures that American innovation and manufacturing lead the industries of the future. As part of this mandate, EXIM is specifically tasked with increasing financing for exports in transformational sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, to help US companies compete and win in strategic global markets.

“Supporting the president's AI export program is about ensuring the future is defined by US led innovation and American strength,” said chairman Jovanovic.“Through this initiative, EXIM is unleashing America's financing power to help US companies compete and win in the race to define the next generation of AI built on US values and technology.”

The American AI Exports Program, launched under Executive Order 14320, features a new website, AIexports, and a Request for Information (RFI) to gather input from US industry stakeholders. These tools connect American AI developers, manufacturers, and exporters with global demand for secure, transparent, and trusted AI systems.

EXIM encourages US companies engaged in AI development, deployment, and infrastructure to explore financing opportunities and participate in the RFI.

The post EXIM powers American AI Exports Program, backing president Trump's push for Global US Leadership in Artificial Intelligence appeared first on Caribbean News Global.