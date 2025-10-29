Author Captain Leo Walton Unveils Groundbreaking Study On Pyramid Technology Of The Ancient Civilizations In New Book.

World-renowned researcher, marine forensic expert, and ex-USCG Merchant Marine Captain Leo Walton is launching his long-awaited book, The Giza Park Protocol: How to Start the Sun – Operations Manual #1: Termination of Ice Age. This revolutionary book defies conventional history and presents a captivating new paradigm for understanding ancient pyramid systems, what they were employed for, and how they are integrated into planetary and cosmic energy networks.

With more than fifteen years of intense research, over one thousand hours of reading, and decades of mechanical engineering expertise, Walton proposes that the Great Pyramid of Giza was not a tomb-but a high-tech component of a gigantic, networked worldwide energy and climate control system.

From Egyptian sands to Bosnian pyramids, Teotihuacan, and beyond, Walton weaves ancient architecture into an advanced planetary network, including astronomy, geology, hydrology, quantum energy, and esoteric traditions. The book is a combination of careful scientific logic with personal anecdote, varying from Walton's own remarkable near-death experience and special bioenergetic sensitivities to a vast variety of research, which has honed his expertise in energy, frequency, and vibration.

"I believe that we have been living with a fabricated version of history designed to keep humanity in the dark," Walton argues. "When we actually learn about these ancient systems, we can unlock information that has the power to revolutionize human civilization and help ensure the future of the planet."

The Giza Park Protocol also covers:



The Egypt–Taurus, Bosnia–Pleiades, and Teotihuacan–Aries correlation theories.

New theories explaining the Nazca Lines and other prehistoric geoglyphs.

Interplay between ancient civilizations, global catastrophes, and cosmic cycles. The integration of scientific thinking and the teachings of Hermes Trismegistus and Edgar Cayce.

With a narrative spanning personal history, advanced mechanical analysis, and visionary questing, The Giza Park Protocol invites scientists, historians, and truth-seekers to reconsider what they think they know about the past-and its urgent importance to our present and future.

About the Author

Captain Leo Walton is a globally recognized marine forensics investigator, engineer, and researcher with professional training in nuclear-marine shipbuilding, corporate management, firefighting, and global exploration. Having survived a near-fatal accident that altered the course of his life, Walton devoted himself to the discovery of the forgotten wisdom of the ancient civilizations and the cosmic forces that controlled them.