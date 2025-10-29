Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Silk & Sparkle Introduces 'The Bridal Edit' - A New Collection For Custom Indian Wedding Couture In Sydney


2025-10-29 10:05:12
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Norwest, Sydney: Silk & Sparkle, the Indian couture label founded by designer Anju Goyal, has launched 'The Bridal Edit', a new design initiative offering brides and grooms in Australia access to custom-made wedding attire. The collection features handcrafted lehengas, bridal sarees, and sherwanis, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities.

The collection emphasises high-quality fabrics such as Banarasi silk, georgette, and velvet, detailed with hand embroidery and traditional motifs. Each piece is designed to provide both comfort and elegance for long wedding celebrations.
With more than 15 years of experience, Goyal and her team at Silk & Sparkle guide clients through fabric selection, fittings, and finishing touches, ensuring garments reflect individual style and cultural heritage.

The Bridal Edit also offers coordinated looks for family members and wedding parties, creating a cohesive visual story for each event.

For more details, visit com or follow @silkandsparkleofficial on Instagram.

Search